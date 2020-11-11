MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes School Corporation is sponsoring a series of online screenings geared to educate its students and their families.
The first, titled “LIKE,” will be available for TLSC families to stream between Nov. 16-20.
“Over the summer, a bunch of the Twin Lakes counselors viewed one of the films from IndieFlix called “Angst.” We requested more info and learned they had a (more) mental health movies,” said Deb Bishop, Roosevelt Middle School guidance counselor. “One of them is the “LIKE” movie we will be showing in November.”
“LIKE” is part of a four-film set of mental health films TLSC plans to offer students and their families early next year. The others are “Angst,” “The Upstanders” and “Nevertheless.”
The “LIKE” screening is free to all TL students and families. It is intended for all parents and students in grades 4-12. Younger students may watch with parental supervision.
Each Twin Lakes school will email families the code needed to stream the film. Families can watch the film any time between Nov. 16-20.
“I think it’s a real benefit for the community and (streaming) helps us reach a wider range of people,” Bishop said. “We can also schedule the movies into classrooms and reach most of our kids in 4-12.
“LIKE” is a documentary that explores the impact of social media on people’s lives. Its mission is to inspire, inform and help equip people to effectively “self-regulate” screen time. The film asks, “Social media is a tool and social platforms are a place to connect, share and care … but is that what’s really happening?”
According to the film’s producers, “More than 2 billion people have smartphones today. And we check our phones on average an incredible 150 times every day. Technology makes our lives easier in so many ways — but what is the cost of our dependence, and our children’s reliance, on screens?
“‘LIKE’ reveals the true effects of technology on the brain and uncovers the impact social media can have on our lives. The film’s mission is to educate, inform and inspire people to effectively self-regulate their screen time.”
“When social media users chase “likes” or seek followers, they lose sight of the fact that their devices are now using them,” Bishop said. “The goal of the screening is to raise awareness about the hidden costs of social media, as well as start a conversation about how to ensure our children’s and our own healthy use of technology.”
Bishop said social media use can be tied to an increase in anxiety being experienced by students.
“The film really goes into depth about that. It talks about how one’s self-esteem is tied into how many ‘likes’ someone gets or taking material down because it hasn’t been liked enough by their friends,” she said. “And, of course, there’s a whole piece about people being unkind and using social media for that.”
The film features interviews with experts including Max Stossel, head of education and content at Center for Humane Technology; Leah Pearlman, co-creator of the Facebook “Like” button; Dr. Jerry Bubrick, senior psychologist at Child Mind Institute; Professor Jevin West, DataLab, iSchool, University of Washington; John Borthwick, CEO, Betaworks; and Professor Katie Davis, author of “The App Generation.”
To learn more, visit http://thelikemovie.com.