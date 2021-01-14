MONTICELLO — The second in a four-part series of mental health films sponsored by Twin Lakes School Corporation will be ready for online viewing next week.
“The Upstanders,” an IndieFlix original documentary, will be available for Twin Lakes students and families to stream between Jan. 18-22.
The film explores cyberbullying, bullying among friends, families, coworkers and the brain science behind it all. It highlights new laws and programs already reducing bullying in schools and shows how people can learn to make a difference together to create systemic change.
“Over the summer, a bunch of the Twin Lakes counselors viewed one of the films from IndieFlix called ‘Angst.’ We requested more info and learned they had (more) mental health movies,” said Deb Bishop, Roosevelt Middle School guidance counselor.
In December, TLSC hosted the first in the series of the films titled “Like,” a documentary that explores the impact of social media on people’s lives.
“The Upstanders” demonstrates how “bystanders” can be “upstanders” and stop cyberbullying. According to a synopsis of the film, when a peer intervenes on behalf of the student being bullied, the bullying stops within 10 seconds more than 50 percent of the time.
According to the film, about 37 percent of young people between 12-17 have been bullied online, and 60 percent of them have witnessed online bullying. Instagram is the social media site where the most young people report experiencing cyberbullying, according to the film, with 42 percent of those surveyed experiencing harassment on the site.
The screening is free to all Twin Lakes families and is intended for all parents and students age 13 and older in Twin Lakes School Corporation. Younger students may watch with parental supervision.
“I think it’s a real benefit for the community and (streaming) helps us reach a wider range of people,” Bishop said. “We can also schedule the movies into classrooms and reach most of our kids in 4-12.”
Each Twin Lakes school will email families the code needed to stream the film. Families can watch the film any time between Jan. 18-22.
The other two films are “Angst” and “Nevertheless,” which will be offered later this school year.
To learn more, visit www.theupstanders.com.