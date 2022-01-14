MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes High School will close for the next 10 days because of rising number of quarantined students within the school buildings.
The high school closure, which began Jan. 14, follows the closure Jan. 11 of Roosevelt Middle School and Oaklawn Elementary.
Twin Lakes School Corporation officials did not disclose how many students are in quarantine. A letter sent via email by TLSC Superintendent Deb Metzger cited Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Executive Order and TLSC guidelines, which state:
If a building has an upward trend in COVID cases and quarantine numbers, whether staff or students, that building will require students, staff, and visitors to mask-up for a two-week period. During this two-week period, students and staff that are a close contact and not showing symptoms of COVID-19 will not be required to quarantine. Students in close contact in lunch, band, and choir while unmasked will still need to quarantine.
Students at the aforementioned schools will continue school via remote learning.
“Our goal is to keep students in school where the best instruction takes place,” Metzger stated in the letter.
Oaklawn, as of this writing, is set to reopen for in-person classes Jan. 17. The middle and high schools will remain closed until Jan. 24, when those schools resume in-person classes. Upon return to in-person instruction, students and staff will be required to wear a mask until Feb. 4.
“Keeping our students and staff safe is our highest priority,” Metzger stated. “If you have any additional questions or concerns, please reach out to your building-level administrator or school nurse. All contact information can be found on our website at www.tlschools.org.”
Holcomb’s order allows schools to modify quarantine provisions if the facility adhere to the following orders and guidance set by the Indiana State Department of Health:
• Schools and daycares that have mask requirements that are consistently followed throughout the day do not have to quarantine students, teachers and staff who are close contacts and aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19;
• Schools and daycares must continue to contact trace by notifying their local health department as well as parents, teachers and staff who were in close contact.
According to TLHS Athletic Director Kent Adams, the following events are cancelled due to the school shutdowns until Jan. 24:
Jan. 14 — Varsity, junior varsity and freshmen boys basketball at Kankakee Valley.
Jan. 15 — Varsity wrestling (Hoosier Conference) at Western; varsity co-ed swimming (Hoosier Conference) at Purdue; seventh and eighth grade boys basketball tournament at Benton Central.
Jan. 17 — Seventh and eighth grade boys basketball vs. Frontier; sixth grade boys basketball vs. Delphi
Jan. 18 — Varsity and junior varsity boys basketball vs. Western; varsity and middle school wrestling vs. Frankfort; varsity co-ed swimming and diving at Pioneer.
Jan. 19 — Freshmen boys basketball at Culver Academy; seventh/eighth grade boys basketball at Delphi; sixth grade boys basketball at St. Boniface.
Jan. 20 — Varsity co-ed swimming and diving vs. Lewis Cass; middle school wrestling vs. Faith Christian; seventh grade girls basketball at Benton Central; sixth grade boys basketball at Rossville.
Jan. 21 — Varsity/junior varsity girls basketball Hoosier Conference cross-over game at TBA.
Jan. 22 — Boys basketball (varsity, junior varsity and freshmen) vs. West Lafayette; seventh/eighth grade boys basketball TL Invitational; middle school wrestling at Frankfort Super Duals.