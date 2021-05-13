MONTICELLO — Instead of hosting multiple mascots, colors and slogans, as it does now, Twin Lakes is working on a revised identity universal for the entire school corporation.
The Eastlawn Eagles, Oaklawn Owls and Meadowlawn Braves will no longer have their respective mascots. Instead, Twin Lakes will unite each of its schools under one freshly designed mascot and slogan, along with the traditional red and white color scheme.
This project comes after several months of conversation specifically pertaining to Twin Lakes’ slogan, logo and colors. Other than the varying colors, mascots and slogans the elementary and middle schools use, the corporation itself tends to use varying colors or TL designs. The initiative is to create a common brand for clothing, digital, and print materials universal for the entire corporation.
“Being a new superintendent and Twin Lakes alumni, one of the things I am big on is branding because it is basically a calling card to everyone. When you hear Twin Lakes, what do you think of? What do we picture in our heads?” Superintendent Debbie Metzger said. “I just think you have to have a strong first impression. When I see the Indian, I think ‘That is Twin Lakes." Now we just need a slogan and TL design.”
The corporation is currently taking slogan suggestions through a Google Docs form linked on their Facebook page. So far, submissions include “Roll Tribe," “Join the Tribe," and “One Heart. One Tribe.” A selection committee will narrow down the pool to the top four or five choices and students will vote on a winner before the end of the school year.
The winner will be awarded $100. At the same time, the students will vote on the new TL design.
The selection committee includes administrators and teachers within the corporation. Metzger and Meadowlawn’s Assistant Principal Christy Holst are co-leaders of the project.
Twin Lakes' AP art students have already decided on the colors and are working on the TL design entries. The Twin Lakes business department has advertised the project through videos. Teachers in charge of these projects— Susan Taylor, Laura Rogers and Leah Padlo — are also on the committee.
Metzger hopes to reach out to the community and form subcommittees to get everyone involved in the process and spread Twin Lakes pride.
“I just think the community cares about our schools and you don’t see that in every community you go to,” she said. “But I feel like our community is very supportive and that is why I really want to continue getting them involved.”
After the updated TL design and slogan are announced at the end of May, the committee will plan ways to incorporate it throughout the community. Current plans include showcasing banners featuring the colors, updated design and new slogan throughout downtown Monticello.
Metzger also hopes to put up a billboard designed by Padlo showcasing the same attributes featured on the banners. Afterwards, the plan is to partner with businesses in the area to promote more unity and Twin Lakes pride throughout the community.