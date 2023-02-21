Charbonneau

Senator

Ed Charbonneau

STATEHOUSE – Twin Lakes School Corporation was recently awarded $25,061 by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) through the Comprehensive School Counseling Grant, said State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso).

The Comprehensive School Counseling Grant was established by IDOE to expand the number of Hoosier schools providing a comprehensive school counseling program, define the roles of a school counselor in improving student outcomes and create a network of progress to assess effectiveness and identify areas in need of additional support.

Trending Food Videos