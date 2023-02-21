STATEHOUSE – Twin Lakes School Corporation was recently awarded $25,061 by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) through the Comprehensive School Counseling Grant, said State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso).
The Comprehensive School Counseling Grant was established by IDOE to expand the number of Hoosier schools providing a comprehensive school counseling program, define the roles of a school counselor in improving student outcomes and create a network of progress to assess effectiveness and identify areas in need of additional support.
Applicants had to explain how the funding would improve counselor-to-student ratios and establish or strengthen partnerships with community organizations and employers.
"I am always happy to see local communities taking advantage of state funding opportunities to make necessary improvements," Charbonneau said. "I look forward to seeing the growth of the Twin Lakes School Corporation counseling program through this funding and hope their counselors and students alike benefit from this."
The grant is intended to support more than 117,000 students across 17 counties in Indiana through the state's federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.