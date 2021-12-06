MONTICELLO — Unlike most of the Class of 2022, Twin Lakes High School Senior Richard Davis won’t have to hurry to meet college application deadlines, scurry to gather all the needed materials, or worry while he awaits a college acceptance letter.
Davis has been notified that he is recipient of a QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship. He is headed to the University of Chicago next fall on a fully paid scholarship.
The QuestBridge National College Match is a pathway to top colleges for high school seniors. Through this college and scholarship application process, high-achieving students can apply for free to the nation’s best colleges and be considered for early admission and a full four-year scholarship from the college.
Match Scholarship recipients are granted early admission to one of QuestBridge's college partners with a full four-year scholarship, worth more than $200,000.
QuestBridge college partners use a combination of their own funds, as well as state and federal aid, to fund the scholarship. The Match Scholarship is offered as part of a financial aid package provided by the college that covers the cost of attendance, including: tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses.
All Match Scholarship packages require no parental contributions and no student loans.
“I began working with the QuestBridge program last year while I was a Junior,” Davis said. “I was accepted into the College Prep Scholars Program. During the summer, I attended virtual classes with Yale University.”
Part of this program was to introduce participants to STEM-based programs and careers. Participation in the summer program enhances a student’s chances of acceptance when applying to colleges.
Davis then began the National College Match application at the start of the school year. He was notified he was a finalist in October and was able to select his top college choices for consideration.
“My top three choices, in order, were University of Chicago, Columbia and Stanford,” Davis said. “The college that selects the student is the school they must attend. It is part of the Early Decision Process.”
Davis plans to double major in mathematics and computer science in hopes of continuing his education through a PhD program.
“I feel these two fields of study are closely related so having an in-depth knowledge of both will complement each other,” Davis said. “Right now, I am interested in working as a cyber security analyst but who knows what the future holds.”
While in high school, Davis has been involved in extracurricular activities including: Golden Throats, Soundwave, Theater, Cyber Patriots, Speech Club, Mock Trial, Business Professionals of America, and was selected as a Indiana Rising Star last year.
He also spent seven years studying Taekwondo and received the degree of black belt.
“I really enjoy singing and being part of the choirs at Twin Lakes High School, which is ironic since at the beginning of my freshman year I was very shy, quiet and didn’t like to be in front of crowds,” Davis laughed. “Mrs. (Victoria) Sayler (the TLHS choir director) is definitely my favorite teacher because she really helped me come out of my shell. I am really looking forward to getting involved in theater productions and singing groups in college, too.”
Davis will definitely be named the valedictorian of the TLHS Class of 2022, having already achieved a 12.35 grade point average on a 12.0 scale.
“Richard is in the top one percent academically of students I have known in my career,” said his guidance counselor, Samantha McAtee. “He is a gracious, kind and compassionate person. Richard works hard and is dedicated to being successful. It will be great to see all he accomplishes in his future.”
Davis is also excited to join his fellow TLHS school mate, Tomie Ibarra, who is also a QuestBridge winner and attending the University of Chicago.
“I’m happy that I will have a familiar face on campus when I start school in the fall,” Davis said. “It is also really nice being chosen by a school so close to home. My other choices were on the east and west coasts so being able to visit my family more often is definitely the best scenario for me.”
Davis encourages all students to branch out and try new things and make the most of the four-year experience.
“You’re only in high school once so don’t be afraid to put yourself out there,” he said. “You never know if you are going to like doing something until you try it. If you decide not to continue with it, at least you know, but you may find something very special and completely unexpected.”