MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes High School counselors will present “Up, Up, and Away: A College-Planning Meeting" for Seniors and their Parents."
It will be 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Twin Lakes High School auditorium.
At this meeting, counselors will address the following topics: college admissions requirements, two-year colleges/four-year colleges/technical schools, SATs and ACTs, visiting a college, applying for admission, finding scholarships, and applying for scholarships and other financial aid.
College-bound seniors and/or their parents are strongly encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Twin Lakes High School Guidance at 574-583-7108, option 4.