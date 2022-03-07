MONTICELLO — The Twin Lakes High School students are preparing to take a trip along the yellow brick road this weekend — and they hope a large audience will join them.
The theater and music departments are working on the final touches to their spring musical production of “The Wizard of Oz,” which will hit the high school auditorium stage for three performances March 11 and March 12.
The March 11 performance will start at 7:30 p.m., while March 12 performances will be 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Reserved tickets purchased in advance are $7, and assigned seats purchased at the door are $8. Tickets are available in the TLHS Counseling Office (574-583-7108, option 4) during normal school hours, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The Wizard of Oz” is directed by Susan Willbanks, who said it’s the perfect show for this time.
Willbanks explained, “The pandemic has been hard on us all, so my students and I wanted to give a gift to our community -- to bring everyone together to share something truly special,” she said, “and everyone loves The Wizard of Oz!”
Willbanks said the Monticello community has already been extremely supportive.
“’The Wizard of Oz’ is an expensive show to produce. We were low on funds due to the last two years of the pandemic, so we created an Amazon Wish List and sent that out to our Theatre Facebook group,” she said. “The response was amazing!”
All the items on the first list were quickly purchased, Willbanks said, so she added a second and a third list, which were also promptly fulfilled — more than $1,200 worth. Willbanks also began receiving checks in the mail.
“People are so generous and kind,” she said. “The kids and I are deeply honored by their support.”
Willbanks said many of the gifts and checks came with notes from theatre alumni (cast, crew, musicians) and their families.
“Many of them spoke of what a difference TLHS Theatre made in their lives, and they wanted to pay it forward,” she said. “It’s incredible. We are truly grateful.”
“The Wizard of Oz” is one of the most popular musicals of all time. It is based on the iconic 1939 film of the same name featuring the legendary Judy Garland as Dorothy. Nearly everyone knows the story of young Dorothy Gale (portrayed by Kaida Collard) and her little dog, Toto (featuring Annie Fry) who are swept away from Kansas in a tornado that carries their little house over the rainbow to a magical land called Oz.
Dorothy discovers to her dismay that her house landed on the Wicked Witch of the East. When the Wicked Witch of the West (Emmalyn Rardon) learns that her sister has been killed, she declares Dorothy her mortal enemy and vows her revenge. Fortunately, in Munchkinland, Dorothy is under the protection of the Good Witch of the North, Glinda (Tessa Kirchner), and Glinda foils the Witch’s evil plans by giving Dorothy the magical ruby slippers of the dead witch.
Glinda sends Dorothy and Toto on a journey down the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City to see the Wizard of Oz (Griffin McAtee), who may be able to help them to return to Kansas. Along the way, Dorothy makes friends with a Scarecrow (Kaleb Kiester), a Tin Man (Richard Davis), and a Cowardly Lion (Kevin Aragon).
The friends face many obstacles on the way, including poisonous Poppies, the Witch’s Winkie Army and Winged Monkeys, and dangerous dancing Jitterbugs. But they also meet merry Munchkins, comic crows, talking trees and outgoing Ozians!
Based on L. Frank Baum’s story, the musical was created by Harold Arlen, E.Y. Harburg, Herbert Stothart, and Larry Wilcox, and features many well-loved songs, including “Ding Dong, the Witch is Dead,” “Munchkinland,” “Follow the Yellow Brick Road,” “We’re Off to See the Wizard,” “If I Only Had a Brain/a Heart/the Nerve,” “If I Were King of the Forest,” “The Merry Old Land of Oz,” and “Over the Rainbow.”
Other featured characters are: Auntie Em (Chloie Roth), Uncle Henry (Cale Maiden), Almira Gulch (Emmalyn Rardon), Professor Marvel (Griffin McAtee), the Mayor of Munchkinland (Caleb Weiss), the Coroner (Kobe Lucas), and the Guard at the Gate of Oz (Aiden Vrotny).
The rest of the cast includes: Madalyn Alexander, Sloan Alexander, Olivia Andis, Karen Aragon Martinez, Jasmine Aragon, Katrina Armold, Alexis Baldini, Izabella Biddle, Charlie Butler, Betsy Clingman, Violet Cohen, Addy Corn, Alex Edgell, Payden Edgell, Hallie Egolf, Clara Grennes, Griffin Hornung, Kyree Johnson, Cadie Keene, Jasper Kiser, Kaden Klein, Layni Lawley, Luke Lipps, Alicia London, Kobe Lucas, Grace Marocco, Coral Marohl, Stephanie McCarthy, Mayah McCarty, Lilly Milleman, Coreyn Nolan, Abram Pronger, Joseph Quillen, Irene Serrano, Genevieve Stroetz, Maggie True, Megan Van Cleve, and Andrew Wade.
The student staff includes directors Molly Venters and Morgan Galyen; stage managers Keira Buschman and Scottie Unger; lights – Cody Allen, Kailey Sanders, Sam True and Elysia Metzger; sound – Tanner Robinette and Logan Jacoby; set construction and stage crew – Keira Buschman, Charlie Butler, Stephanie Davis, Morgan Galyen, Brayden Harrison, Logan Jacoby, Cameron Landis, Yahir Lopez, Elyse McMillan, Elysia Metzger, Ryan Nickerson, Lars Spalsbury, Kya Turbin, Scottie Unger and Molly Venters.
The orchestra is made up of Rick Russell, Rob Schroeder, Myah Adams, Matthew Anderson, Morgan Arthur, Therion Baker, Jackson Bohall, Hannah Chaney, Philip Clingman, Karsyn Cocanower, Mackenzie Davis, Brady Deniston, Diego Diaz Romero, Nathan Foster, Macy Green, Brandon Howard, Hayden Hufford, Allen Miller, Ethan Morgan and Levi Norris.
Make-up crew includes Nick Adams, Sinai Aguilar, Addy Corn, Shyanne Craig, Stephanie Davis, Violet Foulks, Riley Jennings, Cadie Keene, Alicia London, Emmalyn Rardon, Josselyn Reyes, Braylyn Roberts, Chloie Roth, Audrey Stafford and Natalie Van Doren.
The adult staff includes Director Susan Willbanks; technical director Bob Willbanks; scenic artist Wendy Wade; assistants to the directors Kaitlin Willbanks and Christy Buschman; costumes – Barb Fielding, Susie Good, Corey Nolan, Holly Nolan, Emma Nolan, Coreyn Nolan, Jennie Peters, Mamie Roberts, and Ann True; poster/program/T-shirts/lobby display and photos/make-up – Leah Padlo; instrumental music – Heather Becker; vocal music and pianist – Rick Russell; featured vocals - Lucy Dold; choreography – Karson Gritten; auditorium manager– Rob Schroeder; refreshments – Barb Broedel; tickets – Paige Barnes and Abbie Napier.
“The Wizard of Oz” is based on the classic motion picture owned by Turner Entertainment and distributed by Warner Bros. It is produced in arrangement with Concord Musicals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.