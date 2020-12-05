MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes High School’s production of Frank Capra’s holiday classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” will go on as planned this year in spite of the COVID-19 health emergency.
That’s because it will be presented in a virtual streaming format on Dec. 12-13.
Tickets are now available for $10 per household and may be purchased at the high school during regular school hours, regardless of whether or not school is closed to students due to the pandemic.
Patrons must provide a valid email address at time of purchase. Prior to the performance, they will receive an access code at that address.
Checks can be made out to Twin Lakes High School Theatre and can be dropped off or mailed to Twin Lakes High School, 300 S. Third St., Monticello, IN 47960, Attn: Susan Willbanks.
Orders must be received by Dec. 11 with a valid email address.
The show’s director, Susan Willbanks, said she is excited about this ground-breaking production. She said that once she realized a live performance was impossible due to the pandemic, she started looking for virtual options and came upon a radio script for “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“Typically, this version is staged in front of a live audience as if it were a 1940s radio show,” Willbanks said. “There are 62 roles, voiced in the original by 16 voice actors. Because we couldn’t count on being together, let alone have a live audience, we decided to record using Zoom conferencing technology and stream the recording online to our audiences.”
The virtual production had to overcome numerous hurdles, but Willbanks said the students rose to each challenge.
“The kids Zoomed their final performances, mostly from their own homes, using their school laptops, a microphone provided by donors, and a green vinyl tablecloth as a green screen,” she said.
Willbanks said she is especially grateful to Pastor Justin Cason, youth and young adult pastor at Monticello United Methodist Church. Cason did all the recording and post-production work.
“We literally could not have done this without Justin,” she said. “He is a wiz at media in general and online/virtual media specifically.”
Willbanks believes “It’s a Wonderful Life” is the perfect show for this season of life.
“At its heart, it is about looking beyond our struggles to find joy,” she said. “When this pandemic is over, I believe we will find that in the midst of all the sorrows, there were precious blessings, too.”
The cast is as follows: Madalyn Alexander (Janie), Alexis Baldini (Mary Bailey), Addy Corn (Mickey), Shyanne Craig (Mrs. Hatch), Ryan Denton (George Bailey), Diego Diaz Romero (Mr. Bailey, Ed, the Sheriff), Alexis Dobbs (Miss Carter), Alex Edgell (Violet), Hallie Egolf (Zuzu), Malachi Ewing (The Boss, Sam, the Chairman, and Welch), Averie Foulks (Young Violet), Cadence Keene (Mrs. Bailey), Kaleb Kiester (Young George, Peter, and NIck), Tessa Kirchner (Marty Hatch and Marie), Ethan Koebcke (Joseph and Harry), Alicia London (Hortense), Kobe Lucas (Mr. Gower), Cale Maiden (Uncle Billy), Alex Martinez (Bert and Mr. Martini), Bella Matthews (Ruth, the Announcer, and Secretary),Griffin McAtee (Ernie and Freddie), Kaden Mohler (Mr. Potter), Roselyn Rider (Miss Reineman), Violet Rider (Helen), Chloie Roth (Tilly), Megan Van Cleve (Jo and Mrs. Cratchit), Taylor Snider (Principal and Mrs. Thompson), Maggie True (Young Mary and Mrs. Davis), Aiden Vrotny (Young Harry and Tommy), and Ashton Yount (Clarence Oddbody).
The Foley (Sound Effects) Artists are Hunter Bick and Zoey Downey.
Adult staff: Director — Susan Willbanks; Producer/Editor — Justin Cason; Technical Director — Bob Willbanks; Production Logo — Leah Padlo; Costumes — Rose Agosto Begley, Barb Fielding, Sandy Janes, and Ann True; Tickets — Cindy Leverenz and Kristine Massura; Assistant — Kaitlin Willbanks.