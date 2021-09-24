MONTICELLO — Christie Holst was named the new principal for Roosevelt Middle School by Twin Lakes School Corporation Superintendent Deb Metzger.
After two months of retired administrator Steve Snyder serving as interim principal, Holst was approved Sept. 21 by the TLSC school board on Sept. 21.
Holst most recently served as assistant principal at Meadowlawn Elementary School.
“Ms. Holst has garnered a tremendous amount of respect within our school community in her role as the assistant principal at Meadowlawn Elementary,” Metzger said. “The selection committee conducted interviews for a new principal for RMS with the goal of selecting someone that demonstrates leadership and commitment to a strong school culture, building parent and student relationships, establishing academic rigor, and meeting the social and emotional needs of students.”
Holst graduated from Florida State University with a degree in political science, and Indiana University Fort Wayne in elementary education. She received her master’s degree in educational leadership from Indiana University Fort Wayne.
She has been working in education for the past 22 years. During her career, she has taught first, second and eighth grades in Warsaw Community Schools; third grade in DeKalb County, Ga.; fifth and sixth grades and student services coordinator in Wawasee Community Schools; instructional coach (K-8) and assistant principal at North White Junior-Senior High School.
“I am excited to work with Ms. Holst as partners in creating this next chapter for RMS. We remain committed to ensuring all our students are engaged in a positive learning environment and are gaining the skills they need to be successful,” Metzger said. “I am confident that Ms. Holst’s leadership and relationships with our staff, students and families will be a true asset to Roosevelt Middle School as she undertakes her new role as RMS principal.”
Holst replaces Dr. Danielle Nicolino, who resigned in early August to become principal of an elementary school in Philadelphia.
“I think great things are happening at Roosevelt Middle School,” Holst said. “I am looking forward to working with an amazing staff to close the learning gaps our students incurred during these past two years, continue to promote the importance of social and emotional care and learning, and prepare our learners for success in high school and beyond.”
Holst has two sons, Andrew, a 10th grader, and Carter a ninth grader at Twin Lakes High School. They also have a 3-year old pug named Lucy. In her spare time, Holst loves spending time with her family, reading, watching college football, and being outdoors.
Holst is ready to begin this new chapter of her career.
“I am beyond excited to serve as principal at Roosevelt Middle School. It has been wonderful to be in the building and recognize the faces of the students who went through the Fifth Grade Academy for the last two years,” she said. “I am committed to working hard alongside our staff to ensure a safe, rich learning environment where our students will thrive.
"My door is always open and I look forward to getting to know all of the RMS families.”