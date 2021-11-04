MONTICELLO — The COVID-19 health emergency has forced the cancellation of several Twin Lakes High School theater productions during the past two years.
But they're hoping their latest production will get them financially back on track to produce more quality shows.
The Twin Lakes High School Theater will presents its production of Woody Allen’s classic screwball comedy, "Don’t Drink the Water." It will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13 (Friday and Saturday) in the Twin Lakes High School auditorium.
"It's a truly funny show and we are sure that our community will love it," said Susan Willbanks, director of the play and a high school counselor. "I'll be honest: the pandemic has hit us hard financially. We have big plans for the musical, but it is expensive and we need people to come to this show."
"Don’t Drink the Water" is a "hilarious farce" that takes place in the 1970s in an American embassy behind the Iron Curtain. As the show begins, Walter Hollander, a caterer from New Jersey (Kaleb Kiester), his wife, Marion (Emmalyn Rardon), and their daughter, Susan (Grace Marocco), run into the embassy two steps ahead of communist police who accuse them of espionage.
The embassy is not much of a refuge, though, for the ambassador is absent, and his bumbling son, Axel (Aiden Vrotny), now in charge, has been expelled from a dozen countries and the continent of Africa. To make matters worse, Walter soon makes enemies out of the nefarious Commisar Krojack (Caleb Weiss) and Comrade Natasja (Maggie True) and insults a visiting dignitary, the Sultan of Bashir (Griffin McAtee).
Add Mr. Kilroy, the Ambassador’s pompous assistant (Richard Davis), Father Drobney, an eccentric priest/magician (Lars Spalsbury), and Francesca, a temperamental chef (Chloie Roth) to the mix, and the laughs never end.
"Don’t Drink the Water" was a smash hit on Broadway. According to the New York Daily News, “The gags snap, crackle and pop!”
The ensemble cast includes: Sisters Hubert, Robert Anne, and Mary Paul (Vivianne Cormican, Alicia London, and Megan Van Cleve); Ambassador and Mrs. Magee (Kevin Aragon and Bella Matthews); Miss Burns (Genevieve Stroetz); Krojack’s Kronies (Cale Maiden and Joseph Quillen); the Sous Chefs (Kaden Klein and Mayah McCarty); the Sultan’s Wife (Shyanne Craig); the Sultan’s dancers (Karen Aragon, Alexis Baldini, Alex Edgell, Hallie Egolf, Clara Grennes, Kyree Johnson, Tessa Kirchner, Layni Lawley, Coral Marohl, Gabby McAtee, Jacqueline Rilenge, Kinsey Snyder; Count Kasnar and Countess Wilhelmina (Kobe Lucas and Tessa Kirchner); visiting diplomats (Madalyn Alexander, Brayden Beaver, Betsy Clingman, Kyle Green, Griffin Hornung, Cadence Keene, Luke Lipps, MaKinzie Marx, Violet Rider).
Student crew leaders include: Keira Buschman (stage manager); Molly Venters (student director); Morgan Galyen (assistant student director); Cody Allen, Kailey Sanders, Sam True (lights); Tanner Robinette (sound); Alicia London (costumes).
The set construction/stage crew involves: Cody Allen, Keira Buschman, Morgan Campbell, Stephanie Davis, Violet Foulks, Morgan Galyen, Braden Harrison, Ryan Nickerson, Tanner Robinette, Kailey Sanders, and Molly Venters.
The make-up crew includes: Sinai Aguilar, Alexis Baldini, Stephanie Davis, Alicia London, Emmalyn Rardon, Mackenzie Reed, Chloie Roth and Maggie True.
In addition to Susan Willbanks as director, adult staff includes: Bob Willbanks (technical director); Christy Buschman (assistant technical director); Ann True, Holly Nolan, Jennie Peters, and Barb Fielding (costumes); Karson Gritten (choreographer); Leah Padlo (make-up, production logo, posters, and t-shirts); Paige Barnes and Abbie Napier (tickets); scenic artist (Wendy Wade), Rob Schroeder (auditorium manager).
Tickets are now on sale and may be purchased from Paige Barnes in the high school Student Services office. For more information, call (574) 583-7108, ext. 2330. Tickets selected in advance are $6, and seats purchased (assigned) at the door are $7. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required.
"Don’t Drink the Water" is presented in association with Concord Theatricals.
