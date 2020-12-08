MONTICELLO — Upheaval. Chaos.
Doesn’t matter. Philanthropy is still important to Twin Lakes High School’s National Honor Society.
The NHS is hosting an 11-day food drive to benefit the Monticello Food Pantry. It began at the school level Monday, but its two biggest implements take place this Thursday (Dec. 10) and next Thursday (Dec. 17) with a two-hour drop-off window from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the high school’s circle drive.
“We thought, ‘Let’s make sure we make this as big as possible.’ We know that a lot of people are in need, especially because of COVID,” NHS President Lewis Dellinger said. “To my knowledge, this might be the first time we’re having a drive-through drop off.
“We’re trying to reach out to people in the community who don’t have kids in the high school or school system, to help out.”
The NHS hoped to put one on before Thanksgiving, but the school’s early-November shutdown quashed it. Twin Lakes’ annual Bingo Night, which raises thousands of dollars for area charities, among other things, was also nixed because of the current coronavirus pandemic’s effects.
Food drives have usually been part of the high school and school corporation’s philanthropic effort, and the NHS quickly figured out how to involve more than the school system. Dellinger noted the club quickly began to mobilize.
Maddy Sternfeldt made the current promotional poster, while Ryleigh McGlothlin and Vanessa Riese, among others, were tasked with distributing it via social media and contacting businesses to spread the word.
“I help out and do the best I can, but I just direct traffic more than anything,” Dellinger said. “Honestly, I think our entire school wants this to be a big success.”
He emphasized there is a greater need for personal hygiene and toiletries, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste and deodorant, than canned goods.
NHS sponsors Amber McClatchey and Susan Taylor were enthralled the club took it upon itself to put the event together.
“Lewis and the other NHS officers have shown tremendous leadership and persistence with their efforts to hold the community food drive event,” McClatchey said. “They are determined to give back to the community. Ms. Taylor and I are very proud of them and all they are doing to make this food drive a success.”
Added Taylor, “I am so proud of how the students of Twin Lakes National Honor Society have not given up on the idea of the food drive even though we had to cancel our Thanksgiving event. The members have done it all, and I am so proud of how they have persevered despite our closures.”
The club held a meeting Tuesday to finalize some of the planning, which included reaching out to the middle and elementary schools to aid in the 11-day effort.
“This year has taken a toll on a lot of people,” Dellinger said. “We, as a club, don’t want to have a family in our community that doesn’t get a Christmas dinner or can’t even get toiletries for the holidays.”