MONTICELLO — The Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) recently announced the Class of 2023 Rising Stars of Indiana.
Each Indiana high school was invited to recognize up to four students currently in 11th grade, based on their academic achievement.
Award winners from Twin Lakes High School are Lars Spalsbury, Alaina Wolfe, Alayna Lawley and Mayah McCarty.
Spalsbury is the son of Thor and Mariah Spalsbury. His favorite class is psychology and his favorite teacher is Mr. Ricky Burns.
“I love Mr. (Mike) Gilbert’s psychology class because his lectures are so interesting. I’ve learned a lot about myself while being in his class,” Lars said. “I think Mr. Burns is a great teacher because he creates a very good learning environment for the students and speaks to us like adults."
Lars plans to attend college to pursue a degree in law. He hopes to also pursue a degree in mathematics and become a college professor.
Wolfe is the daughter of Tina Hahn and David Wolfe. She plays volleyball and runs track at TLHS. She is also a member of the French Club, Roadies, and National Honor Society.
Alaina hopes to play collegiate volleyball and pursue a degree in law after graduation. She also lists psychology as her favorite class.
“Mr. Gilbert’s teaches us how people’s brains work and that will definitely help me with my future career,” she shared.
Lawley is the daughter of Jeremy Lawley and Shawna Sayler. She also loves her psychology class.
“Mr. Gilbert has a great lecture style. I learn a lot from him and it never gets boring,” she said. “I hope to earn a psychology degree from Notre Dame and eventually open my own private practice.”
Alayna plays volleyball and is a member of Student Council, French Club, National Honor Society, Roadies, and Theater.
Mayah McCarty plans to attend college and pursue a career as a journalist. Her favorite class is English.
“I really enjoy writing and being creative,” she said. “Dr. (Maia) Hawthorne, my English teacher, is very warm and welcoming. She inspires us to be better writers by using our imagination.”
Mayah is a member of Color Guard, Soundwaves, Theater, Business Professionals of America, and the Group Building Club. She is the daughter of Amy and Bradley McCarty.
"We are very proud of our Rising Stars. They all show a true commitment to academic achievement and leadership,” said TLHS Principal Melissa Whitehead. “As a member of the IASP, I am honored to have these four outstanding juniors represent Twin Lakes High School for the Class of 2023."