INDIANAPOLIS — Coming in at 5-foot, 8 inches tall and weighing 198 pounds Twin Lakes grad Jacob Walton has the ability to squat a fully stocked vending machine.
But the University of Indianapolis senior who is getting ready to graduate soon with a degree in communications, Walton is more than an academic.
An avid New York Yankees fan and even bigger UIndy Greyhounds supporter, Walton has always had a passion for sports throughout his life.
After working on his high school yearbook at Twin Lakes High School, Walton knew he wanted to work in the media industry. Fittingly, he joined the staff at The Reflector, the college’s newspaper, his freshman year and has worked his way up from staff writer and sports editor for two years to the paper’s top position as editor-in-chief.
Walton’s passion for media stretches beyond newspapers. When he’s not working in the newsroom, he spends time working on his sports photography skills at various athletic events on campus. His photos have been featured on UIndy Athletics’ website, which led him to Sports Information Director Ryan Thorpe.
Thorpe was receptive to Walton’s talents and on-boarded him in the athletics department as the UIndy tennis sports information director.
Although Walton’s team sport career came to an end in high school, the 2018 Twin Lakes graduate transitioned to a growing individual sport — powerlifting. He said after taking a conditioning class in high school, he found he was “decently strong.”
“After quitting baseball (in high school), I put on some pounds and lifting was a way to stay in shape and feel good about myself,” Walton said. “Since I started lifting, it’s my passion. I haven’t missed more than a week — minus COVID — in nearly five years.”
He said lifting is one aspect of his life where he sees results based on the amount of time and energy he puts into it, which keeps him checking into the gym. Walton said he looks forward to competing in his first powerlifting meet in May.
While Walton has developed into his own person throughout his college career, he draws heavily on the support of his parents. According to Walton, he would not be where he is now without all that his parents, Donald and Marcy Walton, have done for him.
“He’s continued to support me, the same way my with my mom, in any passion I have and has always instilled lessons that carry me and help me be successful,” he said. “The lessons that drive me most are his lessons about purpose and the meaning behind your actions and words.”
Walton said he hopes to be a sports information director at the college level or within Major League Baseball.