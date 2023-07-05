MONTICELLO — Despite a strong storm that blew through the city early Saturday morning, the annual Veterans Boat Ride and boat parade took place. Although the weather delayed the event, the day improved and the Madam Carroll took veterans and their families for a leisurely ride to the dam and back. Once the boat reached the dam, it was joined by boats of all shapes and sizes, some decorated to celebrate the day and to thank the veterans on board for their service.
Twin Lakes graduate Steve Bowyer and his wife Debbie returned to Monticello to join the veterans for the ride. Steve is an Army veteran serving in the 11th Armor Cavalry Regiment (ACR) flying scout helicopters. He wore his cavalry hat and attracted many conversations about the unit he served in. He also served in the 82nd Airborne Division, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR) and the 1st Cav Bde, 1st Cavalry Division.
Before graduating in 1977, Steve joined the Army, and instead of heading to school for his senior year, he headed to basic training. He was able to do this because he had all the credits he needed to graduate. He returned in the spring to accept his diploma. After basic training, he went to jump school and joined the 82nd Airborne Division and soon took an interest in flying.
He left the Army in 1982 and went to Purdue for two years. He applied and was accepted into the Army’s officer flight program where he graduated in April 1983 as a scout pilot. The Cavalry ran the scout helicopter program and he became a part of that esteemed branch. He was stationed in Germany, where his unit patrolled the border between East Germany and West Germany, making sure the communists didn’t infiltrate beyond the border.
He spent six years with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regimen at Ft. Bliss, Texas, from 1990-1997.
Debbie Bowyer knew all about Army life, having been raised in the service where her father also served in the Army. She was in the Army Reserves in Fayetteville, North Carolina in August 1978, where she met Steve. Steve was in the 82nd Airborne at the time. When he returned to the Army to become a pilot, she knew what life would be like. They have three children, all of whom are involved with the military as well. Her parents met in the Army, where they both served in World War II.
He retired from the Army in 1999, but it wasn’t long before he found himself back in active duty serving with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was recalled in 2006, and served as a Blackhawk pilot in Iraq for two years, before retiring for good in 2008. He served in Iraq for 15 months flying the large helicopters. He spent the rest of the time at Ft. Hood, Texas, flying the Blackhawks. During that time, he would return home to Debbie once a moth or she would go to Texas.
“We expanded our Army family those two years,” he said.
He found most of his group from the 11th ACR and is still in contact with them. He and Debbie own and operate Ameri-tek Manufacturing, Inc. in Logansport. His father started the company and he and Debbie went to work there after retiring from the military.
He is working on rebuilding a scout chopper, which he plans to fly in demonstrations, much like the American Huey exhibition that comes to Griffith Air Force Base every August.
Although he didn’t run into any of his Twin Lakes classmates on this visit, he had an opportunity to speak to many of the veterans onboard. The couple plan to return to Monticello more often to enjoy the lake life.