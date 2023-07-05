MONTICELLO — Despite a strong storm that blew through the city early Saturday morning, the annual Veterans Boat Ride and boat parade took place. Although the weather delayed the event, the day improved and the Madam Carroll took veterans and their families for a leisurely ride to the dam and back. Once the boat reached the dam, it was joined by boats of all shapes and sizes, some decorated to celebrate the day and to thank the veterans on board for their service.

Twin Lakes graduate Steve Bowyer and his wife Debbie returned to Monticello to join the veterans for the ride. Steve is an Army veteran serving in the 11th Armor Cavalry Regiment (ACR) flying scout helicopters. He wore his cavalry hat and attracted many conversations about the unit he served in. He also served in the 82nd Airborne Division, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR) and the 1st Cav Bde, 1st Cavalry Division.

