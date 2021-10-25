SHELBYVILLE — A Twin Lakes graduate became the first scholarship recipient of the Indiana Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association (ITOBA).
John Hernandez, of Monticello, is the recipient of the first $2,500 Herb and Darlene Likens Scholar Award
Hernandez is a graduate of Twin Lakes High School. He is currently attending Ivy Tech in Lafayette. His father, Martin Hernandez, works at Elliott Farms in Brookston, making his son eligible for the award earmarked to families associated with thoroughbred racing in Indiana.
“This award was initiated by ITOBA this past spring to offer something to the thousands of people working behind the scenes in the thoroughbred industry in the state,” said Tom Mosley, president of ITOBA. “Martin, John’s father, has had his hands on so many horses that have emerged from this state. Martin is a prime example of a hard-working, dedicated, loyal horseman who is the backbone of the Indiana thoroughbred industry.”
Elliott Farms is Indiana’s largest and oldest farm in the state. It is well known nationally for breaking, training, breeding and sale prep of the horses raised at the farm. Martin Hernandez has been a huge part of the entire services offered by Elliott Farms for more than two decades.
The Herb and Darlene Likens Scholar Award was created to assist Indiana’s breeders, owners, farms, and their employees and families in their post-high school educational expenses. The award is named after the Likens, longtime owners and breeders in the state, who assist with the award. The Likens are still active in breeding and racing thoroughbreds from their farm in Madison County.