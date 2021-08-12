MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes School Corporation will offer Project Lead The Way’s (PLTW) elementary school program to all students in grades first through fifth this year.
PLTW is a nonprofit organization that offers transformative classroom and learning experiences for PreK-12 grade students with a hands-on interdisciplinary STEM-based curriculum.
Eastlawn, Meadowlawn and Oaklawn are joining more than 12,200 schools across the U.S. providing opportunities for brighter futures for all students.
“PLTW has a long history of empowering students to own their education through active, hands-on and real-world learning,” said Addie Marvin, K-5 STEM instructional coach. “TLSC is proud to offer PLTW to our students to engage them at the earliest ages in math and science that will prepare them for future success in the classroom, career and beyond.”
TLSC Superintendent Deb Metzger said she is looking forward to offering PTLW to students beginning their education at TLSC.
“We are excited to offer Project Lead the Way for grades K-5. Our teachers will be provided with training, resources and support to engage our students in real-world learning,” she said. “To lead this process, Addie Marvin will serve as our STEM instructional coach in all three elementary buildings."
Marvin has 22 years of science education experience with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education and middle school science, and a Master of Science in Geosciences. She has dedicated the last five years to teaching Project Lead the Way in grades one through five.
Metzger said Marvin is a PLTW Launch lead teacher and a PLTW Master Teacher working to train and support teachers all over the country in PLTW.
"She will work with all elementary staff to showcase the curriculum, train teachers and offer continued support throughout implementation," she said.
Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like, and think they are good at, math and science. Through PLTW Launch, elementary students at TLSC will have access to early opportunities to explore, develop a passion for, and gain confidence in STEM subjects, while developing and applying critical language skills.
Whether designing a car safety belt or building digital animations based on their own short stories, students will practice critical and creative thinking, building teamwork skills, and become inspired problem solvers.
Twin Lakes School Corporation also offers PLTW Gateway at Roosevelt Middle School. PLTW programs also include professional development opportunities that elevate teachers’ confidence in science and technology. They provide teachers with the support and resources they need to devote more time to inspiring students.
PLTW programs prepares students for life beyond the classroom through pathways in computer science, engineering and biomedical sciences.
For more information on TLSC’s new PLTW Launch program, contact Addie Marvin at amarvin@twinlakes.k12.in.us.