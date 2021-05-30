MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes’ Class of 2021 reflected on 13 years filled with eventful memories, technological changes, and online learning during a pandemic through a morning commencement on May 29.
Before this year, ceremonies were conducted in the afternoon, but the gymnasium was always sweltering with a large crowd and June heat. This year, the school wanted to keep the environment cool by pushing commencement into the morning. Saturday’s cooler-than-usual weather also helped.
About 167 students earned their diplomas Saturday — socially distanced throughout the ceremony and in the presence of their close family members and friends. Each student received six admission tickets for guests of their choice. Guests were required to bring a face mask but wearing it was optional.
Due to the restrictions, staff and guest attendance was limited and the band was missing, but the atmosphere was filled with hope and excitement from guests and graduates — especially with speeches from class valedictorian Akina Lindley, salutatorian Lewis Dellinger and class president Taylor Hodgen — and senior choir students gathered at the front of the gym to sing “Maybe Someday,” a Twin Lakes tradition.
Danielle McAuliffe started the ceremony with the invocation before Principal Melissa Whitehead reflected on the seniors’ growth as leaders and their future as young adults.
“I want to say thank you, the Class of 2021, for your leadership this past year. … Underclassmen looked up to you, our seniors, to see how you were responding to what was our new normal. You rose to the occasion, you wanted to be in school and we made it work,” she said. “I want to say, ‘Appreciate the little things and don’t take the big things for granted.’ I wish all of you nothing but the best in all future endeavors. We all are proud of you.”
Hodgen reflected on the challenges the class faced and the fun memories they will forever hold, including a stray apple and their devotion to a chicken patty sandwich
“Although yes, for many, our town is just a dot on the map and Twin Lakes is just another high school. But to us, this is where we got our first taste of freedom, where we met our friends who, sure enough, became our family, and of course where we learned how passionate some of us can get about a chicken patty sandwich,” she said. “This is the first chapter of our stories. I couldn’t imagine a better place with better people to begin my story than this small dot on the map.”
Lindley encouraged classmates to find or take something they are passionate about and run with it so they can make it their own and make the world a better place.
“When we think about those that change the world, we think of activists, politicians and even religious leaders. But these are not the only paths to an impactful life,” she said. “We must not forget that change derives from passion and inspiration, and if you aren’t doing what you love, the change you make will not be one that is ideal.”
But even through the joyful and empowering moments, there were some tearful emotions as parents and friends watched students receive their diplomas and walk into a new stage of life.
After reciting her daughter's name, Assistant Principal Desiree Swaim high-fived and embraced her daughter, Jenna Swaim, as she crossed in front of the podium her mother stood behind. Then, Twin Lakes School Board member Jeff Milligan hugged his daughter, Abigail Milligan, after handing her diploma to her.
Once every student received their diploma and returned to their seats, a sense of hopefulness swept across the room as Lindley stood in front of her classmates and instructed them in changing their tassels. Then, once every student became an alumni, cheers erupted throughout the room and smiles bloomed across the faces of everyone attending.
Alexander Oliver only furthered the excitement after cracking some jokes before the benediction and leading his classmates out in front of the Indian head mural for the school’s traditional cap toss.