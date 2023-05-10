MONTICELLO — The Tuesday Night Cruisers had their first cruise-in Tuesday night closing N. Illinois St. between Broadway and Washington Streets. The group has not had its cruise-in downtown for about five years and were happy to return.
Ken Prieboy, originator of the Cruisers, said, “We’re glad to be back at downtown Monticello. I hope the residents will come down and appreciate the cars and the Farmers Market.” The Farmers Market will begin this month as well.
The group has a DJ, who plays music from the ‘60s and ‘70s during the cruise-in, who drives from Kankakee, Illinois, and donates his time. Edward Gilbert said he loves the area and is happy to come and play his music. He’ll be the DJ for the annual car show at the Whyte Horse Winery in September.
The Tuesday Night Cruisers will be parked along the street and in the Knights of Columbus parking lot every Tuesday night from 5 to 7:30 p.m. until October.
“I’m hoping to get some food vendors here for next week,” Prieboy said. He said they’ll also have their annual carry-in dinner downtown on the first Tuesday in September.
New to Monticello, Dan and Laura Zook brought their 1977 Corvette, which Dan restored for his wife. He said it took about five years to restore the car, which has the “whole performance package” and a 5-speed transmission. The couple moved to Monticello from southern Indiana to be closer to family here.
Glen and Nancy Willoughby of Monticello brought their 1978 Camaro SS to the cruise-in. They’ve been involved with the cruisers for about 10 years. “I like coming downtown,” Glen said. “It gets a lot of attention.” The Camaro is their cruise-around-town car and the couple also have a 1970 Chevy Nova SS he bought new, which they take to car shows.
Bud Stroetz is also a Monticello resident. He brought his 1932 Ford Roadster, which he built from the chassis up with parts he found across the country. He’s originally from Long Island, but his family moved up here from Bloomington, Ind. to be closer to their son. He started with the cruise-in at Sportsman Inn, then at Rugie’s Dug Out, where they had been for the last several years.
He said it took him about eight years to put the car together and he’s been bringing it to the cruise-ins for two years.