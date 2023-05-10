MONTICELLO — The Tuesday Night Cruisers had their first cruise-in Tuesday night closing N. Illinois St. between Broadway and Washington Streets. The group has not had its cruise-in downtown for about five years and were happy to return.

Ken Prieboy, originator of the Cruisers, said, “We’re glad to be back at downtown Monticello. I hope the residents will come down and appreciate the cars and the Farmers Market.” The Farmers Market will begin this month as well.