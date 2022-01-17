WOLCOTT — Tri-County School Corporation will be closed for the remainder of this week, school officials announced Jan. 17.
According to a letter to parents distributed by the district via social media, the decision to close school buildings was determined after receiving confirmation of “numerous positive student tests” over the weekend and on Jan. 17.
Although not specifically mentioned, “tests” are believed to be related to COVID-19.
All Tri-County schools buildings will be closed until Jan. 24 when in-person classes are expected to resume. While the schools are closed, students will participate in remote learning Jan. 19-21. There will be no remote learning Jan. 18 as teachers prepare remote lessons for the remainder of the week.
Because all school buildings are closed, all junior high and high school extracurricular activities are suspended, including sporting events.
“On a daily basis, the decision to remain with in-person instruction is considered and evaluated,” stated Tri-County Superintendent Patrick Culp. “There are no easy decisions, but decisions are always made with student and staff overall well-being and health being our top priority.”
According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 school data report as of Jan. 17, the junior/senior high school has 31 positive cases among students, while there are 14 at the intermediate school and nine at the primary school.