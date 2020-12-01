WOLCOTT — Tri-County School Corporation closed all of its school buildings this week due to reports of positive COVID-19 tests.
Officials also warned parents to keep an eye on their children for signs of emotional effects stemming from the virus.
According to a letter from Superintendent Patrick Culp sent to parents and posted to social media, the school corporation learned of positive tests for two staff members and a student during the Thanksgiving weekend.
The positive tests were for a full-time teacher and another for a substitute. The school corporation learned of the student’s positive test Monday afternoon.
Culp also stated in the letter that administration and nursing staff handled phone calls to parents regarding students suffering emotional damage and actions resulting in attempts to cause physical self-harm.
“Although students may appear to be ‘fine,’ this is a reminder that many are still struggling with what is going on,” Culp wrote. “Please remain attuned to any changes in a student and notify a counselor or building administrator if you are concerned.”
Culp did not elaborate on the nature of the self-harm actions.
Even though the school corporation is closed, Tri-County students will continue with classes via remote learning. Tri-County plans to re-open for in-person learning Dec. 7.
Culp said the corporation grapples daily with staying open for in-person instruction.
“There are no easy decisions, but decisions are made with students’ and staff’s overall well-being at the forefront of the consideration,” he wrote. “Knowing this, Tri-County is urging everyone within the community to continue working together to keep everyone healthy so that we can continue in-person instruction for our students with as little interruption as possible.”
In the letter, Culp urges students, staff and families to continue following CDC recommendations to social distance, wear a mask, frequently wash hands and, if ill, stay home.
Culp added that anyone who has been considered a close contact of someone suspected of having, or testing positive for, COVID-19 should self-isolate.
“It is important to self-isolate from others to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he wrote. “Preventing the spread will hopefully allow Tri-County to successfully re-open and conduct extracurricular activities, including winter athletics.”
Tri-County canceled all athletic events between Dec. 1-4, but practices are still moving forward, he wrote. Failure to follow the CDC’s recommendations, he added, could place winter sports activities in “jeopardy.”
“The simple act of staying home from school and practice when sick, properly communicating with school administration and promptly reporting test results will help students and parents enjoy extracurricular activities,” he wrote.
For updated information, visit Tri-County’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.trico.k12.in.us/covid-19.
North White schools are also on virtual learning through Dec. 4, and Twin Lakes returned to in-person instruction Nov. 30 after closing its doors earlier in the month because of students in quarantine.