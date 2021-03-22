WOLCOTT — Anyone who has been in FFA understands the pride that goes along with owning one of those blue corduroy jackets.
They are the type of thing one keeps in the closet for an entire life.
In celebration of National FFA Week in late February, Alliance Bank posted a "Show Us Your Blue" contest on Facebook. Followers posted photos of themselves in their FFA jacket and named their chapter to be entered to receive a $500 donation.
Alliance Bank Loan Assistant Erin Yaggie was a member of Tri-County FFA and served as a District I officer during high school.
“FFA was a great way to develop professional skills, networking and personal growth to aid my career in banking," she said.
Yaggie’s photo was selected in a random drawing of entrants. This week, she had the opportunity to visit her alma mater and share a gift of gratitude with FFA advisor Travis Scherer.
“I am thankful to be able to return the favor back to my FFA chapter," Yaggie said.
Alliance Bank is a locally owned community bank with locations in Francesville, Monon, Monticello, Otterbein, Oxford, Rensselaer and Winamac since 1930.