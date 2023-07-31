Herald Journal Local News logo

TIPPECANOE COUNTY - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a traffic shift on I-65 from Wabash River to the County Road 725 overpass. This is for Phase 4 of the I-65 added travel lanes and bridge construction project near Battle Ground.

Both the northbound and southbound I-65 from the State Road 43 bridge to County Road 725 will shift into Phase Four configuration starting on or after Monday, July 31. Southbound traffic will be shifted on or after July 31, and the northbound traffic will be shifted on or after Friday, August 4. Both northbound and southbound lanes will be shifted to two, 11-foot lanes with a three-foot left shoulder and a four-foot right shoulder.