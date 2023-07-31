TIPPECANOE COUNTY - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a traffic shift on I-65 from Wabash River to the County Road 725 overpass. This is for Phase 4 of the I-65 added travel lanes and bridge construction project near Battle Ground.
Both the northbound and southbound I-65 from the State Road 43 bridge to County Road 725 will shift into Phase Four configuration starting on or after Monday, July 31. Southbound traffic will be shifted on or after July 31, and the northbound traffic will be shifted on or after Friday, August 4. Both northbound and southbound lanes will be shifted to two, 11-foot lanes with a three-foot left shoulder and a four-foot right shoulder.
Both the northbound and southbound traffic north of the S.R. 43 bridge will be placed in the newly constructed southbound lanes, while crews are constructing the northbound lanes, north of the S.R. 43 bridge. The southbound I-65 exit ramp at S.R. 43 will be opened when southbound traffic is moved to Phase Four.
This project was awarded to Walsh Construction Co. for over $99.4 million. This project will add an additional lane in both directions from the Wabash River Bridge to nearly 2.5 miles north of S.R. 43. Work also includes widening the Ninth St., Prophets Rock and S.R. 43 Bridges, improving the geometrics of the S.R. 43 ramps. S.R. 43 will be resurfaced within the interchange area and a traffic signal will be added at the on I-65 southbound ramps at S.R. 43. The entire project is expected to be completed after late May of 2025.
INDOT urges motorists to slow down, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through work zones.