MONTICELLO — On April 21, Patrolman Treavor Cox conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jason S. Redlin of Monon. The stop was conducted due to Redlin exceeding the posted speed limit.
As the vehicle was coming to a stop, officers observed an object being thrown out of the vehicle. K9 John of the White County Sheriff’s Office was deployed in the area where the object was thrown. The object was believed to be methamphetamine. A subsequent search of suspect’s vehicle yielded an amount of marijuana.
Further investigation into this traffic stop led officers to seek a search warrant for the residence located at 102 S 21st in Chalmers. After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, officers located an additional amount of methamphetamine inside. James Minicus who was in the residence at the time of the search warrant execution was placed into custody.
Redlin was transported to the White County Jail where he was booked in for Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.
Minicus was also transported to the White County Jail where he was booked in on charges of Dealing Methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
A firearm and U.S. currency was also located during the investigation.
White County Sheriff’s Deputies Mcllrath and Barnes along with K9 John assisted with the investigation. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.