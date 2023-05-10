MONTICELLO — On April 21, Patrolman Treavor Cox conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jason S. Redlin of Monon. The stop was conducted due to Redlin exceeding the posted speed limit.

As the vehicle was coming to a stop, officers observed an object being thrown out of the vehicle. K9 John of the White County Sheriff’s Office was deployed in the area where the object was thrown. The object was believed to be methamphetamine. A subsequent search of suspect’s vehicle yielded an amount of marijuana.

Tags