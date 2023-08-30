DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council met on Monday night with all the board members present. Beginning with the approval of minutes, it was pointed out that the minutes state Steve Musch was retiring from his position as assistant chief of police and stepping down to a part-time position with the department. This was incorrect as Musch was resigning, not retiring. However, in the meantime, after some negotiations, Musch has been reinstated to his former position.
Police Chief Tom Jarrette said, “Speaking of Steve, he is not leaving now. After several back and forth issues, the bottom line is he’s back.” He said he told people who had interviewed for the position that there might be a project next year so they could possibly be called back for it. He did not elaborate on what that project would be.
He also has an officer who is in the hospital but is expected to be out sooner than expected.
He said the Touch of Dutch went “great” and that each year they have a missing child, and this year was no exception. The child was reunited with her mother and all was well.
Depot Museum
Nancy Busch, vice president of the DeMotte Historical Society, asked for more information about the repairs to the Depot Museum, which sits in Spencer Park. She said the museum and caboose were open during the Touch of Dutch Festival, and they had “scores” of people visit; however, they could only visit one room in the depot due to pending repairs.
The building sustained water damage about 15 months ago she explained to people who came to visit the museum. She said the Historical Society had not heard any word on when the repairs would be completed. “Imagine our great shock and surprise to arrive last week and see two fellows scraping paint from the building,” she told the council. She said they hope that when repairs are completed, the original color scheme will be painted on the historic building.
Town Manager Mike Cain said the contractor is repairing the town hall, museum, park pavilion and band shell at the same time. They were supposed to have the work completed before the festival but weren’t able to do that. He said they will work their way through each structure making repairs, fixing boards and trim before painting. So far, there have been no bids for the interior work that needs to be done. Since, he said he recently spoke to someone about getting the interior work done and is waiting to hear back on that.
Busch said she did have some good news. Their president, Norm Chappell arrived at the museum Saturday to find the air conditioning had quit working. He called P&K Heating and Cooling and they came within 10 minutes of his call. Busch said, “After carefully evaluating the whole situation, and I do mean they took some time doing it, they replaced the entire system.” She said they did it as their donation to the museum and did not charge for the AC system or their time.
“So kudos to them,” she said. “I think the world needs to hear more about the nice things people do.”
Town Council President Jeff Cambe agreed. “That is very true. That is great news,” he said.
In other business:
Cain brought the final bill for TGB, which has been working on the I65 expansion for $3,500. He said the company is also eligible to get its $!0,000 retainage back, which the board approved for a total of $13,500.
Cain said there are other contractors who are working on restoration now. Wastewater Superintendent Dave Yurko said they are working on estimated usage for the I65 rest areas by doing a bathroom count and then monitoring the usage once the rest areas are up and running for a couple months.
As the project comes to completion, Cambe said, “A lot of hard work and effort went into that.”
Cain also asked the council to give him permission to sign the closing paperwork on behalf of the town for the former Marathon station on the corner of Halleck and 9th Streets. Attorney Luis Vallejo explained Cain has the statutory right to sign on the town’s behalf but they’d like it to be included in the meeting minutes as well. The council approved the request.
The building will be demolished and the lot will become green space. A decorative fence will be built between the lot and the home to the west for privacy of the residents.
State Representative Mike Aylesworth (R-Hebron) introduced himself to the council and handed out cards with his contact information. He said he lives north of the river and is enjoying being a legislator representing these communities. HE said he just stopped by to let them know who he is and to give them his email and phone number if they ever needed anything. “It’s not a campaign stop,” he said. “It’s a communication stop.”
DeMotte Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Diva Rish gave the council some of the numbers from the Aug. 12 festival with between 4,000 and 5,000 visitors, 217 vehicles in the car show and 150 vendors. She said they will have to scale that number back next year to probably 125 vendors. “So are we good for August 10 next year,” she asked. The council was agreeable to next year’s festival.
Cambe said, “We appreciate the work you do.”