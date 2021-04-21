MONTICELLO — White other schools have limited extracurricular activities during the COVID-19 health emergency, Twin Lakes’ theater and music departments are not allowing grass to grow underneath their feet.
The theater and music departments are getting ready to showcase Twin Lakes’ second virtual production of the year — “Guys and Dolls.”
Adapted from a story by Damon Runyon and the book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, “Guys and Dolls” will be available virtually for three showings — 7:30 p.m. April 30 and May 1, and 2 p.m. May 2. The three performances were recorded in-person and edited for streaming, according to high school theater director Susan Willbanks.
“Recording and producing a filmed version of our show is an entirely new skill set for us, and we’ve learned a bunch along the way,” she said. “We’re really excited about our final product.”
If you want to see it, you’ll have to buy tickets through www.ShowTix4U.com. When prompted for the name of the organization, enter “Twin Lakes High School.” Single tickets are $10; a household ticket is $25. Be aware that ShowTix4U charges a small additional ticketing fee.
“Our kids have worked so hard under such difficult circumstances that I really want them to be able to share their work with the public,” Willbanks said. “We we consider the show a gift to the community. Is there anything more hopeful than a bunch of kids who come together to put on a show?”
Set in 1950 against the backdrop of New York City, “Guys and Dolls,” the plot centers around two of the population’s more colorful elements: the gamblers and the missionaries who strive to save their souls.
Grace Fry plays Sgt. Sarah Brown, of the Save-A-Soul Mission, who, much to her chagrin, finds herself drawn to a high-rolling gambler, Sky Masterson, who is played by Ashton Yount.
Then there’s Nathan Detroit (played by Ryan Denton), operator of a legendary floating crap game, who has evaded marriage to Adelaide (Emmalyn Rardon), his chorus girl fiancée of 14 years. When Nathan bets Sky that he cannot sweep Sgt. Sarah off to Havana, everyone gets more than they gambled for.
“Guys and Dolls” features many popular Frank Loesser songs, including “Luck Be a Lady,” “Bushel and a Peck,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat!”
Other cast leads include Cadence Keene (Arvida), Kaden Mohler (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Kaleb Kiester (Bennie Southstreet), Aiden Vrotny (Rusty Charlie), Alex Martinez (Harry the Horse), Caleb Weiss (Big Jule), Roselyn Rider (Gen. Matilda Cartwright), Kevin Aragon (Joey Biltmore) and Griffin McAtee (Lt. Brannigan).
Additional gamblers are Malachi Ewing, Jackson Fry, Ethan Koebcke, Kobe Lucas, Joseph Quillen, Cale Maiden; Missionaries are Addy Corn, Megan VanCleve, Ashlyn Wells; Miss Adelaide’s Dolls and Havana Dancers include Alexis Baldini, Maggie Clemons, Kaida Collard, Alex Edgell, Zoey Downey, Hallie Egolf, Tessa Kirchner, Tess Lilly, Alicia London, Chloie Roth, Maggie True; and New Yorkers are Keira Buschman, Annie Fry, Joe Manahan, Violet Rider, Taylor Snider, Molly Venters.
The student staff is led by Joe Manahan (student director) and Molly Venters (assistant student director); Cody Allen and Kailey Sanders (lights); Hunter Bick, Richard Davis, and Zoey Downey (sound).
The stage crew includes: Cody Allen, Hunter Bick, Keira Buschman, Richard Davis, Zoey Downey, Jonathan Garcia, Braden Harrison, Joe Manahan, Ryan Nickerson, Kailey Sanders and Molly Venters.
The pit band features the following students: Matthew Anderson, Mackenzie Davis, Salvador de Leon, Diego Diaz Romero, Jacky Diaz Romero, Macy Green, Brandon Howard, Abby Milligan, Alex Oliver, Ben Tolley and Sam True.
The adult staff is led by Willbanks and consists of Bob Willbanks (technical director and film producer), Sam Wells (orchestra director), Rick Russell (vocal music director and pianist); Erin Ellis (featured vocals); Karson Gritten (choreography); Barb Fielding, Sandy Janes, Jona Lilly, Holly Nolan, Jennie Peters, and Ann True (costumes), Leah Padlo (production logo; poster, program and t-shirt design; lobby display); Don Brooks, Dan Fry, Mike True, Jim Vandervort, Kaitlin Willbanks (camera operators); Herman Bick, Justin Cason, and Dard Ringenbach (technical support); Kaye Gutwein, Rose Agosto Begley, Barb Fielding, Sandy Neireiter, Jennie Peters (mask production); Rob Schroeder (auditorium manager and keyboards); Wendy Wade (scenic artist); Christy Buschman (publicity photos and crew mom).
“Guys and Dolls” is produced with permission from Music Theatre International.