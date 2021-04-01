MONTICELLO — A White County golf course is included in a list of the top 30 public-access links destinations in the Hoosier State where golfers can pepper the pins in pursuit of pars, birdies and eagles.
Tippecanoe County Club, just north of Monticello, was selected for the top 30 honor by Mike May, of Wellington, Fla. He’s a freelance golf writer and member of the Golf Writers Association of America. It and the other 29 courses are included in a recently completed booklet, “Hoosier State’s Top Golf Destinations: 30 of Indiana’s Finest Public-Access Golf Courses.”
Upon completion, the golf guide/booklet will be posted on IndianaGolf.com and GoGolfandTravel.com.
May said he actually played golf courses in Indiana to aid in his selections.
Of Tippecanoe Country Club, he wrote: “From the first tee to the 18th green, Tippecanoe is meticulously groomed and is considered one of the finest layouts in the state of Indiana. “
Tippecanoe Country Club opened in 1920 as a nine-hole course. In 1963, the golf course was expanded to 18 holes by future world renown golf course architect Pete Dye, who designed the back nine and redesigned portions of the front nine — including all tees and greens.
“Dye’s design remains as relevant today as it was back in the early 1960s,” May wrote.
According to Tippecanoe County Club head golf professional John Alexander, the golf course’s biggest compliment comes from the high percentage of annual return play.
“I have many golfers from Indiana and the entire Midwest who come back to play our golf course every year,” Alexander told May for the booklet. “Our golf course features a few risk and reward holes, a number of old trees, and well-designed layout by Pete Dye. The presence of Lake Shafer on the first three holes gets your attention immediately. It’s just a beautiful golf course.”
May wrote that Tippecanoe County Club “is as appropriate for a serious, competitive, single-digit handicap as it is for the casual, infrequent golfer,” despite its 18-hole, par-72 layout. All told, the golf course measures 6,850 yards.
“It’s somewhat long, but it’s not arduous,” May wrote. “This golf course opens for play as soon as weather permits in the spring, usually mid-to-late March and remains open until mid-to-late November. The Tippecanoe Country Club is a popular facility to stage tournaments, charitable fund-raisers, and corporate outings.”
Another area course included in the top 30 was Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex (Kampen and Ackerman-Allen courses) at Purdue University in West Lafayette.