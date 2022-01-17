LAFAYETTE — The Tippecanoe Arts Federation is no more.
Oh, it will still exist; it's just going to be known by its new name.
TAF officials announced Jan. 17 that it will now be simply known as "The Arts Federation." It's part of a rebranding effort to showcase the non-profit organization's representation beyond Tippecanoe County.
The name change involved the change of one word — dropping Tippecanoe and replacing it with "The" so that it can still be recognized by its acronym, TAF.
"TAF has served a regional, 14-county footprint for over 20 years. Our name change is reflective of our regional focus and commitment to inclusivity of all of the individuals and communities we serve," said TAF Chief Executive Officer Tetia Lee.
TAF serves as an umbrella organization and arts council for Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Jasper, Newton, Montgomery, Pulaski, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren and White counties.
The organization provides educational opportunities in the visual, performing, and literary arts, outreach programs for both underserved communities and youth, and funding for capital and operational expenses to fellow arts organizations region-wide.
Lee said the organization will keep its mission to grow the arts and will continue its focus on strengthening relationships with artists, organizations, and stakeholders across the region.
TAF has been instrumental in assisting efforts to revive, in partnership with the Monon Civic Preservation Society, in restoring the historic Monon Theater; backing town mural project efforts in Wolcott, Remington, Otterbein and Rensselaer; and providing grants to libraries, Shirley Martin Scholarship awards for young songwriters; art shows and much more.
As part of the rebranding effort, TAF has launched its new website, theartsfederation.org. The organization's existing site found at tippecanoearts.org will begin forwarding users to the new site this week.