MONTICELLO — Time is running out to register for this year’s Christmas light contest.
The city is asking residents, businesses and non-profits to “Deck the City of Monticello,” a holiday light contest throughout Monticello in which residential, commercial and nonprofit entities may register and participate.
The city has partnered with the Herald Journal, News & Review and WMRS Radio for this “drive by” event for the city and its residents to show off their Christmas spirit. It’s a replacement event for the annual Christmas Parade of Lights that was canceled due to the COVID-19 health emergency.
Deadline to register for “Deck the City of Monticello” is 4 p.m. Dec. 3.
Participation is open to all residents, business owners and nonprofits within the Monticello city limits. There is no cost to participate — other than one’s January utility bill — and people can decorate just for the fun of it or enter a judging contest.
Those who wish to participate are asked to “be creative, be festive, be fun” in their exterior-only designs. This includes windows that are visible from the exterior.
Judging will be based on “curb appeal” as viewed from the street, which means only those decorations located on the street side of a property will be judged. Corner lots will be judged from both streets. Judges will not step onto any property to view the back or side yards.
Criteria will include: Unique design and creative use of lights and decorations; storyline or theme; display and placement of decorations, animated objects, etc.; and overall presentation.
Participants should ensure that all lights, animations and decorations are displayed and operational between 6-11 p.m. through Dec. 25. Photos of decorated residence, business and nonprofit exteriors will be posted on sponsors’ websites and social media pages and published in the Herald Journal and News & Review printed editions.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each of three categories: Residential, Commercial and Nonprofit.
Judging will take place between Dec. 7-11 from outside participating properties, with winners announced Dec. 14.
There will be a map on the city’s website — www.monticelloin.gov — of all contest participants locations.