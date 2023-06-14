MONTICELLO — Three different rezone requests generated a full-house in the gallery of the County Commissioners room during the White County Area Plan Commissioner meeting Monday.
Michael and Cindy Ezra are wanting to sell a portion of their property to Greg Muncer, changing that parcel from A1, general agriculture to I1, a light industrial business. The change request brought concerns from neighboring property owners. Several members of the Francis Conwell Family Trust spoke of the change of landscape and noise and traffic concerns.
Muncer’s plan is to establish a machining business with six to eight employees and the method of getting the supplies will be Amazon, UPS and FedEx. “We [the company] want to locate here to be nearer to our client, Regal, and make our parts for medical equipment and aerospace,” Muncer stated.
One of the residents asked why the Ezras’ plot was attractive to the project, and Muncer explained that the three-way industrial power lines already existing were important for the lathes and presses that would be used.
Julie Johns expressed concern about the potential traffic because the children ride bicycles and horses down the road and the traffic could affect their safety.
“Currently our supply chain will only ever be UPS, FedEx and Amazon,” Muncer reiterated. “The noise level in our company is low enough that no one is required to wear ear protection, but we do have it available as an option.”
The main campus of the business is in Elk Grove, Ill., since 1954 and Palatine, Ill., since 1997. The Area Plan Commission passed the project request 6 yes, 2 no, and it will be reviewed by the White County Commissioners on June 19.
Rezoning application 1169, a property known as Kemp’s Camp owned by Drew and Tami Walker, is requesting to amend the current R-2 to L-1, lake district. Drew Walker explained that he and his family are planning to be year-round residents and want to place a driveway closer to their residence. This application was approved by the APC commissioners unanimously.
Shady Resorts LLC applicant Chris Kleis is looking to demolish the five existing cabins and build an apartment multi-family residential structure. Several neighbors were present to express concerns about views and waterfront obstruction. Joe Booher spoke of an incident with storm drainage caused by the previous property owner. Kleis was able to answer questions and promised to work with his business partner to address design concerns. His zone request was passed by APC, 7-1.