Herald Journal Local News logo

MONTICELLO — Three different rezone requests generated a full-house in the gallery of the County Commissioners room during the White County Area Plan Commissioner meeting Monday.

Michael and Cindy Ezra are wanting to sell a portion of their property to Greg Muncer, changing that parcel from A1, general agriculture to I1, a light industrial business. The change request brought concerns from neighboring property owners. Several members of the Francis Conwell Family Trust spoke of the change of landscape and noise and traffic concerns.