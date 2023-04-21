Troopers honored

Trooper Schroder (left), Trooper Fike (center) and Trooper McKinney (right) were recenlty recognized for their accomplishments.

 Provided

INDIANAPOLIS — On April 19, the Indiana State Police held an awards and recognition ceremony in Indianapolis. The ceremony publicly recognizes the achievements, self-sacrifice, and accomplishments of the Indiana State Police employees from around the state. Three troopers from the Lafayette Post were recognized at the ceremony.

Trooper Mitchell McKinney was recognized as the 2022 Indiana State Police Lafayette Post Trooper of the District. The award is given annually to the trooper that personifies integrity, professionalism, and a well-rounded work ethic. McKinney was selected by the command staff at the Lafayette Post for his dedication to his job, traffic and criminal enforcement, community involvement, instructor ratings, special assignments, and other services provided by the officer that exceeds department expectations. In 2022, McKinney had 458 criminal arrests, investigated 39 crashes, and initiated 1,317 traffic stops.

