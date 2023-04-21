INDIANAPOLIS — On April 19, the Indiana State Police held an awards and recognition ceremony in Indianapolis. The ceremony publicly recognizes the achievements, self-sacrifice, and accomplishments of the Indiana State Police employees from around the state. Three troopers from the Lafayette Post were recognized at the ceremony.
Trooper Mitchell McKinney was recognized as the 2022 Indiana State Police Lafayette Post Trooper of the District. The award is given annually to the trooper that personifies integrity, professionalism, and a well-rounded work ethic. McKinney was selected by the command staff at the Lafayette Post for his dedication to his job, traffic and criminal enforcement, community involvement, instructor ratings, special assignments, and other services provided by the officer that exceeds department expectations. In 2022, McKinney had 458 criminal arrests, investigated 39 crashes, and initiated 1,317 traffic stops.
Trooper McKinney also received the Indiana State Police Lafayette District DUI Award for his commitment to removing impaired drivers from Indiana roadways. In 2022, McKinney led the Lafayette Post with 101 impaired driving arrests. McKinney's actions continue to make the roadways safer for the citizens of Indiana. McKinney has worked for the Indiana State Police for 2 years and is assigned to patrol primarily in Carroll County.
Trooper Benjamin Fike and Trooper Garrett Schroder were recognized for receiving the Indiana State Police Life Saving Award. On November 22, 2022, Trooper Fike and Schroder responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 65 near the 173 mile marker. The subject was able to extricate himself from the vehicle but was struck by another vehicle. Trooper Schroder and Trooper Fike located the subject, applied a tourniquet, and continued to render medical aid until EMS arrived. Trooper Fike has been with the Indiana State Police for 4 years, and Trooper Schroder has been with the Indiana State Police for 10 Months.
“I am very proud of the work of these troopers and all the troopers from the Lafayette Post," stated Lt. Tom McKee, Commander of the Lafayette Post. “These troopers have earned the awards they are receiving for their dedication to protecting the communities they serve.”