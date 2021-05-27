REYNOLDS — A LaPorte County man faces charges of killing a man during a March hit-and-run incident near Reynolds, and his siblings are accused of helping him cover it up.
Jay J. Rose, 27, of LaPorte, has been charged in White County with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a Level 4 felony, in connection with the March 19, 2021, hit-and-run death of John J. Chomer Sr., 54, of Lafayette, on Indiana 43 near County Road 350 South, near Big Creek.
Jay Rose’s brother, Jared J. Rose, 25, and sister, Amanda J. Wallace, 34, both of LaPorte, each are charged in LaPorte County with one count of assisting a criminal and one count of obstruction of justice, both Level 6 felonies.
According to the probable cause affidavit from LaPorte County, Chomer was killed just before 7 a.m. March 19 while traveling north on a moped along Indiana 43 when it was struck by another motor vehicle that had left the scene.
Court documents state investigators found multiple pieces of debris that included a black grid-style plastic grill, a piece of chrome-colored bumper, a Chevrolet emblem and a piece of black plastic with a GM part number. The number was later identified through a Monticello car dealership as belonging to a Chevrolet pickup truck between model years 2007-14.
Video surveillance in downtown Reynolds — from which a still photo was released to the public — showed a white extended cab Chevrolet or GM truck traveling north and showing damage on the passenger side consistent with being in an accident. The truck, which was also missing its tailgate, was recorded traveling through Reynolds close to the time of the initial 911 call to the White County Communications Center.
Two days later, documents state investigators received a tip that a Purdue University student had received a call from her boyfriend, identified as Jay J. Rose, stating that Rose had been in an accident an hour earlier. The caller told police that Jay Rose lived in the LaPorte area, prompting White County investigators to contact LaPorte law enforcement for help in locating him.
Through further investigation, documents state police were able to verify that Jay Rose’s relatives were registered owners of a white 2009 Chevrolet 2KH, which was later tracked to a towing company and eventually to an auto repair shop in LaPorte. The vehicle was noted to have damage to the front right corner, including a missing grill, damaged headlight and missing tailgate consistent with the white truck seen in video footage obtained from the Reynolds video camera.
Police seized the vehicle, the affidavit states, and investigators determined that debris collected from the accident scene “uniquely aligned” with fracture points on the white truck.
Court documents state that Jared Rose explained to investigators that he and Wallace “had messed with a crime scene” by cleaning the truck and loading its contents into Wallace’s car truck. Documents also state that Rose and Wallace “took pieces of the vehicle and drove down the road and threw them out all over the county.”
In reference to blood on the vehicle, documents state the pair used chemicals to “clean everything.”
According to the affidavit, the owner of the auto repair shop told investigators that he had been told that the driver “had struck something and thought there was a problem with the radiator.” The repair shop owner told police he examined the truck and determined that “it had more problems than just a radiator issue.” He was then told by members of the Rose family to “leave the truck alone” and that they were going to contact their insurance company.
Documents state that the auto repair shop owner told police Jay J. Rose was the owner of the pickup truck and he usually deals with him when it comes to that vehicle. He added, according to the court documents, that on this occasion, his shop dealt with Jay’s father, Jody J. Rose, and that he was the one who told him not to touch the vehicle any further.
Jared Rose and Wallace were released on bond