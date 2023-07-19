Herald Journal Local News logo

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces temporary lane restrictions on northbound and southbound I-65 near Battle Ground. Crews will be conducting Phase One of beam setting for the 9th Street bridge. This is in connection to continued work on the I-65 added travel lanes and bridge construction project.

Starting on or after Monday, July 24, the inside passing lanes will be restricted for at least 10 nights, except for Sunday nights, weather permitting. Each restriction will start at 9 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. the next morning. This work is heavily dependent on weather conditions and wind velocities.

