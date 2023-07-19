TIPPECANOE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces temporary lane restrictions on northbound and southbound I-65 near Battle Ground. Crews will be conducting Phase One of beam setting for the 9th Street bridge. This is in connection to continued work on the I-65 added travel lanes and bridge construction project.
Starting on or after Monday, July 24, the inside passing lanes will be restricted for at least 10 nights, except for Sunday nights, weather permitting. Each restriction will start at 9 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. the next morning. This work is heavily dependent on weather conditions and wind velocities.
This project was awarded to Walsh Construction Co. for over $99.4 million. This project will add an additional lane in both directions from the Wabash River Bridge to nearly 2.5 miles north of S.R. 43. Work also includes widening the Ninth St., Prophets Rock and S.R. 43 Bridges, improving the geometrics of the S.R. 43 ramps. S.R. 43 will be resurfaced within the interchange area and a traffic signal will be added at the on I-65 southbound ramps at S.R. 43. The entire project is expected to be completed after late May of 2025.
INDOT urges motorists to slow down, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through work zones.