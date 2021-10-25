MONTICELLO – The regional economies of White and Carroll counties experienced an overall decline of more than $600,000 in 2020 affecting more than 25 industries, according to a recently released Lake Freeman Economic Impact study.
The study, commissioned by the economic development organizations in White and Carroll counties, gives a macro-level picture of the effect that the reduced water levels of Lake Freeman had on each county from 2018-2020.
Water levels dropped about 13 feet below normal levels for several months (July-December) in 2020 due to a moderate drought that triggered a US Fish & Wildlife Service mandate to hydrate an endangered species of mussels downriver of the Oakdale Dam on the Tippecanoe River. In some parts of the lake, levels dropped so much that it exposed a lakebed not seen by human eyes since the 1920s.
The study was performed by the Purdue Center for Regional Development (PCRD).
“This study produced great insight on the immediate effect,” said Jake Adams, executive director of the Carroll County Economic Development Corporation. “This new information allows us to examine and provide possible projections to what a long-term reduction would do to our communities. This data clearly shows a significant impact.”
The three main areas of study were local visitor data, consumer spending, and household gross assessed value (AV) leading up to and throughout the lowered water level period of 2020. Comparative data from 2018 and 2019 was also used since 2020 – when Lake Freeman’s water levels were the lowest – coincided with a pandemic year.
Key findings include:
- Average days spent by visitors and property owners (secondary residences) at the lake decreased between 2018-2019 and 2020
- Lake property owner expenditures declined between 2018-2019 and 2020
- Visitor related expenditures declined between 2018-2019 and 2020
- Real gross assessed values (including per capita) decreased between 2018 and 2020.
- The lowered water levels in 2020 (July-December) created a loss of nine jobs affecting more than 25 industries.
“With the numerous inquiries that we receive from our community regarding the financial impact that the lower lake levels are creating, we partnered with the Carroll County Economic Development Corporation to commission a study to answer these questions. I feel that the Purdue Center for Regional Development answered this challenge,” said Randy Mitchell, president of the White County Economic Development Organization.
Three different surveys were designed to capture the economic impact of activities related to Lake Freeman in Carroll and White countries targeting lake homeowners, visitors and local businesses. Once the survey instruments were finalized, researchers received approval from Purdue University’s Institutional Review Board.
Respondents were asked to agree or disagree on several statements applicable to 2020 that could potentially affected lake-related activities in addition to lower water levels such as COVID restrictions, a decline in time spent, income or recreational options.
For the homeowners’ and visitors’ surveys, a range of time spent at the lake, or its vicinity and expenditures was asked for each of the activities including recreational food and drink, gas, location maintenance (homeowners only) and recreational activities.
The homeowners survey also distinguished between the residence being primary (year-round) or secondary (part-time).
“I commend Carroll and White counties coming together to commission a study to show how a natural asset affects their communities’ economies,” said Roberto Gallardo, of Purdue Center for Regional Development.
The survey notes that impacts are conservative estimates and respondents did not include all homeowners or visitors, and media values were used versus actual expenditure figures.