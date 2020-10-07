MONTICELLO — When it comes to ballot box security in Indiana, White County is among the state’s most secure, according to a study by the Indiana University Public Policy Institute.
But taken on a statewide basis, White County is among a select few to be considered secure as most other counties rely on what the study says is “older paperless voting machines that could pose risks in the upcoming election.”
In 52 of Indiana’s 92 counties, the study indicates that voters submit their ballots using direct-recording electronic voting machines (DREs) that do not include a verified paper trail for votes – also known as a verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT). These machines account for nearly 60 percent of the state’s voting equipment and affect the majority of Hoosier voters.
“Without a verifiable paper record of votes, it can be difficult to detect security breaches or errors in the electronic systems,” says Joti Martin, a policy analyst at IUPPI. “Without that paper trail, it also is more challenging to try to recount or audit votes in the event of an election-related issue.”
According to IUPPI, White County is one of eight that have both DRE and VVPAT.
A little more than a year ago, the White County Clerk’s Office upgraded its voting equipment to meet state voting mandates in preparation for next month’s General Election. The machines were used for last year’s municipal elections, as well as the 2020 primary election earlier this year.
White County Clerk Laura Cosgray said their usage last year and earlier this year provided staff and poll workers a chance to get accustomed to working with them in preparation for the Nov. 3 General Election
In all, the clerk’s office purchased 48 new voting machines and 20 e-poll books for $252,700.
Functions of an e-pollbook include voter lookup, verification, identification, precinct assignment, ballot assignment, voter history update and other functions such as name changes, address changes and redirecting voters to the correct voting location. It does not count votes.
The other counties with DRE and VVPAT include Allen, Boone, Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson, Bartholomew and Knox.
According to IUPPI, complaints surfaced in 2018 in Texas and Georgia alleging that DREs used during the elections either switched or deleted votes, likely due to a software glitch blamed on outdated software and old machines. Indiana’s voting equipment is also aging. In the last presidential election, 83 percent of counties in the state used voting machines that were at least eight years old.
According to Bob Callahan, president of the White County Elections Board, the previous voting machines were about 15-20 years old. He called them “cumbersome, heavy, difficult to set up and to tear down” for a story the HJ published in September 2019.
A federal lawsuit was filed to replace paperless voting machines throughout Indiana in 2019. That same year, a law was passed requiring all Indiana counties to move to paper trail voting systems by 2030.
However, this timeline leaves elections vulnerable for the next decade, the IUPPI study states. While some areas in the state have already moved to paper-based voting systems, other jurisdictions say that a lack of funding is holding them back.
“Jurisdictions that have not updated their machines before the November 2020 elections should take extra precautions in storing, maintaining, and testing machines both before and after the election,” Martin said. “We also recommend they upgrade their plans for post-election audits to ensure votes are counted accurately, and to adopt effective practices for machine maintenance and poll worker training.”
The IU Public Policy Institute helps public and nonprofit community development and housing organizations cut through complex issues with services including program and system evaluation, market analysis, social benefit analysis, and program facilitation and implementation.