WOLCOTT — The first Student Showcase since March was on full display during the Tri-County School Corporation board meeting.
Because of the COVID-19 health emergency, the board wasn’t able to safely have one — until now.
Band teacher Jeremey Sterk and student Bryce Poindexter originally expected to present their showcase during a spring board meeting, but it was canceled due to the quarantine order at the time.
Poindexter played Sibelius Romance Opus 24 No. 9 for the board and the meeting attendees. He has been in band since sixth grade and usually plays clarinet. He is also a skilled pianist.
Poindexter has competed in the Solo and Ensemble contest, and received gold medals and a perfect score for the last two years. Poindexter is a senior and plans to attend Purdue University to study computer science — and plans to play in the marching band.
“I have heard Bryce play at Fountain Park every year since he started,” school board member Don Pampel said. “I hope someone fosters you because you have a great talent and a talent that could create a great future for you. You are a phenomenal musician.”
In other business:
- Building principals gave a report on each school. The common theme was that students are adjusting well to the mask and social distancing mandate.
- The technology department has purchased 100 new iPads after realizing that the current software was unable to update with the Google Classroom platform they are using for remote learning. The department is also switching first- and second-grade students to Chromebooks.
- The board approved 10 additional paid sick days for staff members if they use the complete 80 paid hours by the federal government. The additional sick pay will expire at the end of the 2020 calendar year unless re-discussed by board.
- Superintendent Patrick Culp was approached about a small plot of land the school corporation owns near Tri-County Intermediate School. There is interest in purchasing the plot of land. The board discussed many options about putting the land up for bid. As of now, the discussion is continuing. Principal Brian Hagan has concerns because it is the current evacuation route for TCI. He doesn’t feel there is any quick, safe alternative for the students. TCI also takes the path to use the town park for gym, field days and other activities. The board agreed for Culp to look into creating an easement that would remain accessible to the school prior to making a decision if they would sell the lot or not.
- The school board will have a public hearing at 6 p.m. EST Sept. 28 for the annual budget hearing.