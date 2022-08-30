Striped bass

The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife recently completed annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings. More than 30,000 striped bass were added to two of southern Indiana’s largest public lakes, Brookville and Cecil M. Harden. In addition, more than 247,000 hybrid striped bass were added to 10 public lakes throughout the state.   The breakdown of lake stockings of striped and hybrid striped bass follows, with the respective counties listed in parentheses:

• Lake Shafer (White) – 12,910 hybrids

