MONTICELLO – Longtime White County Commissioner Steve Burton was honored last week by his peers in recognition for his contributions made to promoting county government issues at the state Legislature.
Burton, who has been a commissioner since 2005, received the “2021 Outstanding Legislative Service” achievement award for his work in advocating for better government and for being actively involved in the legislative process.
The awarded was given by the Indiana Association of County Commissioners.
IACC officials said Burton’s active participation was an important contribution to the group’s successful legislative session in 2021 and called him “dedicated” and “persuasive.”
IACC officials pointed to Burton’s lobbying effort to defeat House Bill, which would have stripped local land use decision-making powers involving commercial wind and solar project standards and siting requirements. It would have eliminated Indiana’s “Home Rule” policy when it comes to wind and solar farm installations, permitting those projects to proceed under state regulations, regardless of input from local elected officials and their constituents.
The White County Commissioners passed a resolution March 1 expressing their opposition to HB 1381, as did many other Indiana counties.
The achievement award was presented during the IACC’s 2021 Annual Conference, the largest gathering of county commissioners in the state. The three-day conference included several different workshops, and breakout sessions that were designed specifically for county commissioners and their support staff.
Burton attended several training workshops concerning county related topics focusing on, American Rescue Plan Act Funding, 2022 Legislative Priorities, “How to tell your Story,” Open Door Laws, Mental Health and Addiction Strategies, Cyber Security, Road Funding, and more.
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch was the keynote speaker for the conference. She spoke on current issues related to local government, expanding broadband through Next Level Connections Broadband Grants, Improving Housing needs, revitalizing travel and tourism, supporting Hoosier farmers, and improving mental health and addiction programs to reduce jail overcrowding in many Indiana counties.
State Sen. Rodric Bray, leader of the Indiana Senate as the president pro tempore, and state Rep. Greg Steuerwald, Majority House Caucus chair, addressed attendees as well during their legislative update.