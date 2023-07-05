WHITE COUNTY - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co will close State Road 119 between C.R. E 1000 N and C.R. E 950 N on or after Wednesday, July 5.
State Road 119 will be closed through early August to upgrade a pipe to a concrete box culvert at Ackerman Ditch. Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 35 and State Road 16.
U.S. 35 recently reopened between C.R. E 600 S and C.R. E 675 S at Mud Creek in Pulaski County after a culvert replacement. Another culvert replacement was scheduled to begin on U.S. 35 after the one at Mud Creek was complete but will now be pushed back until after State Road 119 reopens in early August. That U.S. 35 closure will be between C.R. E 900 S and C.R. E 1000 S at Wilson Wiseley Ditch, and the detour will follow State Road 119 and State Road 16.