WHITE COUNTY - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co will close State Road 119 between C.R. E 1000 N and C.R. E 950 N on or after Wednesday, July 5.

State Road 119 will be closed through early August to upgrade a pipe to a concrete box culvert at Ackerman Ditch. Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 35 and State Road 16.

