Carroll County — Friday evening, just after 5 p.m., Carroll County 9-1-1 Dispatch began receiving multiple reports of a serious motorcycle crash, northbound on State Road 25 (Hoosier Heartland Highway) just north of Main Street. Officers with the Delphi Police Department and deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office were the first to arrive on scene. Subsequently, Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionist were requested to the scene and will be leading the investigation.
Preliminary investigation by troopers has determined that a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Jerry D. Spegal, 52, of Camden, was traveling northbound on State Road 25, when for an unknown reason he lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a guardrail in the median. Spegal was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.