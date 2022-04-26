WHITE COUNTY — Fast and reliable internet is coming to more homes and businesses in White County, thanks to more than $5.7 million in state broadband grants.
Indiana recently awarded $189 million for 154 broadband projects around the state as part of the third round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program. In total, more than 52,900 homes and businesses across 80 counties will benefit from the program supported and funded by the state legislature.
"For homes and businesses, having access to a quality internet connection is essential," state Rep. Don Lehe (R-Brookston) said. "Hoosiers need to be able to work on their day-to-day activities without interruptions. Thanks to these grants, many rural communities without broadband access will get connected to this critical resource."
State Rep. Sharon Negele said in addition to the $189 million awarded, 35 telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives contributed more than $239 million in matching funds, resulting in more than $429 million being invested.
"Whether you live in a small or large community, everyone should have access to high-speed internet," she said. Negele is a member of the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee. "These funds will ensure more broadband projects are completed and expanded to areas of the state where it's needed most."
Four upcoming projects will help expand broadband in White County:
- Miami-Cass REMC: This project will expand broadband access to 176 households and 223 businesses or organizations across Carroll, Cass, Miami and White counties. The requested grant amount is $1,935,123, with a local match of $483,780, for a total project cost of $2,418,904.
- Miami-Cass REMC: This project will expand broadband access to 224 households and 360 businesses or organizations across White County. The requested grant amount is $2,094,984, with a local match of $523,746, for a total project cost of $2,618,730.
- Tipmont REMC: This project will expand broadband access to 120 households and 53 businesses or organizations across Tippecanoe and White counties. The requested grant amount is $563,102, with a local match of $563,102, for a total project cost of $1,126,204.
- Tipmont REMC: This project will expand broadband access to 275 households and 78 businesses or organization in Tippecanoe and White counties. The requested grant amount is $1,187,806, with a local match of $1,187,806, for a total project cost of $2,375,612.
The Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program provides funding of up to $5 million per project to expand broadband service to unserved areas. To be eligible for funding, applicants must also contribute at least a 20% match.