MONTICELLO — White County Treasurer Barbara Nydegger says spring property tax bills will be arriving in local mailboxes shortly, if they already haven’t been delivered.
“They went out before April 15 and my office has certainly been busy ever since,” she said.
The property tax bills are due May 10. Nydegger said many people choose to pay both their spring and fall taxes at the same time so they won’t forget.
“We’ve had some property tax bills returned in the mail because of incorrect or improper addressing, and we’re working to get those fixed and sent right back out,” she added.
People who have yet to receive their spring property tax bill may visit www.lowtaxinfo.com and click on “White County.” Next, they should type in their last name and click on “Search.” Once people find their name from the list, they can click on the money icon to the right of their name to view and/or print out their tax bill.
“Of course, for folks who don’t have internet access or just aren’t good with computers and smartphones can always call or come into our office,” Nydegger said. “We’re glad to help.”
She said her office encourages people to mail in their payments.
“It’s a safe option in our COVID times,” Nydegger said.
People can also pay online with a credit card — and no associated fee — by going to www.whitecountyin.us and then scrolling down and clicking on “Pay Property Taxes” to enter in their information.
Property tax payments can be also be placed into the drop box mounted on the courthouse building facing Illinois Street.
For those wishing to pay in person, the courthouse and treasurer’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. People may also call the treasurer’s office at 574-583-5771.