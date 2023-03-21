MONTICELLO - The Monticello City Council approved the request for street closures during the Spirit of Monticello Festival this summer. At the last meeting, the board was given a list of protocols for safety from Darin Griesy, of the festival committee, who had received the suggestions from the Indiana State Fire Marshal after last year’s event. The board tabled a decision on the festival until all had a chance to review the protocols and their implementation.
Griesy reported he had met with the county’s EMA and city department heads and the festival committee has agreed to pay for additional fire safety during the three-day event. He said festival committee members wanted him to ask the council if there will be an ordinance for these changes or if they will be imposed on other entities hosting festivals in the city.
Mayor Cathy Gross said these protocols will be for any festival wanting to use the streets. “It probably won’t be an ordinance or resolution but part of our policy,” she said.
Griesy said they are partnering with the Art Beats to create post cards for the 100th anniversary of Lake Shafer. It will be an art contest for elementary students and the winners will have a post card made from their artwork.
The festival will be held Father’s Day weekend, June 16 - 18. Griesy said it is the summer kick-off event.
In other business, the council granted the Parks Department permission to apply for a grant from NIPSCO for an environmental action grant, which focuses on environmental and educational programs and will be used for educational projects. The grant will be up to $5,000. The council gave their permission to apply for the grant.
Parks Superintendent Mitch Billue also reminded the council of the upcoming open house and ribbon cutting for the Blue Stem Nature Center at Altherr Nature Park on April 28 and 29. The ribbon cutting will take place on the 28th at 5 p.m. to coincide with Arbor Day. On the 29th, there will be activities from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be an opportunity to plant prairie plants at 10 a.m. White County Extension Educator Andrew Westfall will do a drone activity also.
Mayor Gross announced the city has been awarded an HSIP grant, a Streets and Safety Traffic Light grant to allow for battery backups for traffic lights at just under $182,000.
During the Board of Works, which preceded the council meeting, a new medical director was approved for the Monticello Fire Department EMS. Their medical director, Dr. Estes retired at the first of the month. Dr. Nathan Marcinkowski was approved as his replacement. Fire Chief Galen Logan said Marcinkowski has been involved with EMS for most of his career, having been working on medical helicopter flights and working in emergency departments.