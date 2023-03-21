National Anthem

A crowd faces the stage at the opening ceremony for the Spirit of Monticello festival last summer. It will be held on June 16 - 18 this year to kick off the summer festival season.

 File Photo

MONTICELLO - The Monticello City Council approved the request for street closures during the Spirit of Monticello Festival this summer. At the last meeting, the board was given a list of protocols for safety from Darin Griesy, of the festival committee, who had received the suggestions from the Indiana State Fire Marshal after last year’s event. The board tabled a decision on the festival until all had a chance to review the protocols and their implementation.

Griesy reported he had met with the county’s EMA and city department heads and the festival committee has agreed to pay for additional fire safety during the three-day event. He said festival committee members wanted him to ask the council if there will be an ordinance for these changes or if they will be imposed on other entities hosting festivals in the city.

