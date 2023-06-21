The Spirit of Monticello Festival marks the beginning of summer and it was the place to be on Friday and Saturday in downtown area, surrounding Centennial Plaza and filling Main Street from Washington Street to Harrison Street. Live music was set up on the NIPSCO sponsored stage on Main at Washington as well as more acoustic music on the gazebo near the White County Government Building.
Contests ranged from hula hooping the longest to bubble gum blowing and a cornhole tournament, as well as a talent show on Saturday evening.
The vendors included carnival games to entertain the kids of all ages, as well as homemade items from jewelry to yard art, and non-profits sharing what they do and fundraising for their existence. Monticello Arts Beats had Christmas ornaments, t-shirts and caricatures for sale. Literacy Volunteers of White County sold strawberry shortcakes.
Crowds gathered as the Twin Lakes Color Guard performed demonstrations of dance and flag twirling which was a definite crowd pleaser Saturday afternoon. Wood carvings by Chaz Chiafos was also popular site with several completed pieces and a work in progress to use for demonstrations.