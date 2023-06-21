The Spirit of Monticello Festival marks the beginning of summer and it was the place to be on Friday and Saturday in downtown area, surrounding Centennial Plaza and filling Main Street from Washington Street to Harrison Street. Live music was set up on the NIPSCO sponsored stage on Main at Washington as well as more acoustic music on the gazebo near the White County Government Building.

Contests ranged from hula hooping the longest to bubble gum blowing and a cornhole tournament, as well as a talent show on Saturday evening.