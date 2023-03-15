MONTICELLO - Indiana Special Olympics of White County has been a part of the community for nearly 30 years and continues to grow and succeed, including two unified bowling teams to National Special Olympic games last year. Sunday, the White County entity celebrated 54 active athletes and raised $3,252 in the recent Polar Plunge fundraiser. The festivities took place at the Twin Lakes High School cafeteria.
Kevin and Emily Anderson are the directors of the organization, with support from their management committee of athletes and families. “We are lucky to have such great community support, “ Anderson stated. Arni’s, Rugies and Pizza Hut each donated pizzas for the meal as well as Kroger’s fried chicken.
Anderson and some of the athletes attended a screening of the Carl Erskine story in Indianapolis early this year, where the state organization gave teams pairs of New Balance shoes from Special Olympics ambassador Finish Line. White County Special Olympics receive nine pairs of those shoes and they were given to athletes at the banquet on Sunday.
Awards included Volunteer of the Year: Jane Spencer; Unified Partner of the Year: Brooke Johns;Sportsmanship of the Year: Danny Marx; Athlete of the Year: Graham Hanway; Coach of the Year: Rodney Haskins, and the regional Special Olympics family of the year is the Fields family of Brookston.
McCutcheon High School Graphics printed the yard signs that were created instead of certificates this year.
The organization also announced the kick-off of the annual flower fundraiser which helps raise the funds for the spring/summer athletic events. Fundraisers make it possible to buy the shirts and entry fees so the athletes and families don’t have to pay anything out of pocket for participation.
After the awards were presented, dancing was the entertainment for all the attendants, DJ Paul Hartwell provided music.