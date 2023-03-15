MONTICELLO - Indiana Special Olympics of White County has been a part of the community for nearly 30 years and continues to grow and succeed, including two unified bowling teams to National Special Olympic games last year. Sunday, the White County entity celebrated 54 active athletes and raised $3,252 in the recent Polar Plunge fundraiser. The festivities took place at the Twin Lakes High School cafeteria.

Kevin and Emily Anderson are the directors of the organization, with support from their management committee of athletes and families. “We are lucky to have such great community support, “ Anderson stated. Arni’s, Rugies and Pizza Hut each donated pizzas for the meal as well as Kroger’s fried chicken.

