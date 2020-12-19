WHITE COUNTY — The athletes of the local chapter of Special Olympics have been figuratively riding a roller coaster with as many dips as the Hoosier Hurricane at Indiana Beach.
All while adjusting to the goals of the program and social distancing.
In November 2019, two Unified bowling teams qualified for the National tournament which would have been held in April of this year. But out of concern for immuno-compromised athletes, which is a majority of the Special Olympics athletes, it was decided to cancel the national tournament, director Lee Ann Reinholt said.
“White County has always been very generous to our athletes,” she said. “When it was decided to cancel the national tournament, we had just finished fundraising for our two bowling teams to go to Nevada, all expenses paid.”
With little time to think of what to do about the national tournament, the focus was directed to how to take action for the state summer games in Terre Haute.
“Again, the in-person games were cancelled, but converted to virtual games and activities were assigned to point values. The White County athletes were top point-getters for the region, and new healthy habits are taking over as routines,” Reinholt said. “The athletes miss in-person contact, so we arranged Zoom meetings regularly and some of the athletes would Zoom on their own.”
Reinholt emphasized that everything she and her management team are helping the athletes accomplish is for healthier living.
The Special Olympics program is intended to be free for the athletes and the coaches, Reinholt said. Locally, the spring plant and fall candy sales were cancelled due to the unknowns of COVID-19 transmission, and concerns for the athletes’ health.
Instead of in-person events, the state council has been working to create virtual events that meet the expectations of the programs.
“At the end of the state virtual games, we had a virtual dance party,” Reinholt said. “For all the years I was busy getting pizza ready for the athletes, it was fun this year to see everybody enjoying themselves for the first time — and I got to dance, too!”
When in-person competition is worked out, the two unified bowling teams will be sent to the tournament, she said.
“The money that was raised for those teams has been set aside and will be used for them,” Reinholt said.
As the new normal works itself out during the pandemic, Special Olympics of Indiana-White County welcomes volunteers and donations at any time: Special Olympics, P.O. Box 962, Monticello, IN 47960 or WhiteCoSO@yahoo.com.