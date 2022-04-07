MONTICELLO — After a two-year COVID-related delay, the 18th annual White County Special Olympics Flower fundraiser is under way.
“The proceeds from this fundraiser will allow us to send White County Special Olympians to the Indiana State games in Terre Haute in June,” said chairperson Jane Spencer.
Galema’s greenhouse in West Lafayette is the supplier for the flowers for the 15th year, according to Spencer.
“Galema’s is a commercial nursery who has always treated us well,” she said.
This year’s flower choices include:
- Flats of 48 purple petunias at $20 per flat;
- 48 impatiens available in red white or pink, at $20 per flat.
- 18 wave petunias available in purple, yellow, white or pink at $25 per flat.
- 18 geraniums in red or salmon at $25 per flat.
- 18 begonias in red or white at $25 per flat, no mixing colors.
Single-color hanging baskets are available for $30 and a combo planter is $35. Spencer said the hanging baskets and planters are new options this year.
“All orders are due by April 13, and then they will be available for pick-up at the Twin Lakes High School circle drive on April 30 from 8 a.m. to noon,” Spencer said. “We’ll have Special Olympics athletes and coaches there to help with delivery vehicles.”
This is the first year that pick-up is available at Twin Lakes High School. Spencer was the school secretary at Oaklawn Elementary prior to her retirement, and the new White County Special Olympics has new coordinators since Lee Ann Reinholt retired last fall. Emily and Phil Anderson have taken over those duties. Emily is a secretary at Twin Lakes, which helped facilitate a change, Spencer explained.
An order can be placed by contacting any White County Special Olympics athlete, coach, parent or volunteer, or by calling Spencer at 765-414-1420 or Emily Anderson at 574-870-4044.