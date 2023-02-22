DEMOTTE — Kankakee Valley Senior Cole Solomey arrived home to a hero's welcome on Sunday, Feb. 19. With a cavalcade of police cars, fire trucks and private vehicles in front and behind, Solomey stood in the moon roof of his family's car and took in the waves of adulation shown him by throngs of crowds gathered here and there along Halleck Street.
On Saturday at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Solomey had become the first wrestler from Kankakee Valley to win a state title, defeating Center Grove’s Reese Courtney (36-9) by a 6 - 2 decision in the finals of the 138-pound weight class. Solomey is a four-time state-place winner, finishing second at 138 in 2022, sixth at 132 in 2021 and seventh at 120 in 2020.
“Honestly, the best anyone had done in school history before me was fifth, and last year I broke that record and was state runner-up. This year, it meant everything to me. This is all I wanted; to be our first-ever state champion,” Solomey said.
Ever the humble guy, Solomey first thanked everyone that had coached him.
"Each year, I wanted to improve. Hard work pays off and my coaches and my parents have helped me make this happen."
Solomey came into the state meet with a single defeat for the season with a record of 48 - 1. In the prelims, he defeated Owen Valley's Branson Weaver and New Castle's Gavyn Whithead. Both juniors fell in 9 - 2 Major Decisions to Solomey. He then took down Avon senior Chase Schoeff with an 8 - 4 decision in the match that Solomey later said was the toughest, before finally facing Courtney for the title.
Solomey is the son of Becky and Mike Solomey of DeMotte. He was an IHPO National Champion and has been ranked number one in the state all season at 138 pounds.
Solomey, a Purdue recruit, is already looking forward to collegiate grappling. He plans to major in Construction Management.
The team title was, for the second year in a row, claimed by Crown Point High School. The Bulldogs easily outpointed their nearest competition with 167 points to the 131 of runner-up Center Grove. Brownsburg was third with 129.5 points.