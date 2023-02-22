DEMOTTE — Kankakee Valley Senior Cole Solomey arrived home to a hero's welcome on Sunday, Feb. 19. With a cavalcade of police cars, fire trucks and private vehicles in front and behind, Solomey stood in the moon roof of his family's car and took in the waves of adulation shown him by throngs of crowds gathered here and there along Halleck Street.

On Saturday at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Solomey had become the first wrestler from Kankakee Valley to win a state title, defeating Center Grove’s Reese Courtney (36-9) by a 6 - 2 decision in the finals of the 138-pound weight class. Solomey is a four-time state-place winner, finishing second at 138 in 2022, sixth at 132 in 2021 and seventh at 120 in 2020.

