WHITE COUNTY — Applications are now open for the Small Business Restart Fund.
It open now through 5 p.m. EST Jan. 2.
In May, Gov. Eric Holcomb approved funding to support Indiana Small Business Restart grants, helping accelerate the speed of economic recovery activity by providing working capital to cover certain expenses related to the global pandemic.
The program is funded at $31 million by federal dollars made available through the CARES Act — $30 million approved by the state and an additional $1 million allocated by the city of Indianapolis for small businesses located in Marion County. Of the state’s $30 million, at least $5 million is reserved for certified minority- and women-owned businesses.
Through the program, eligible Indiana small businesses can seek reimbursement for qualified business expenses, such as payroll (for W2 employees only), insurance premiums, rent/mortgage payments (for owner-occupied property only), utilities, lease payments for real or personal property, and safety investments, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and infrastructure improvements.
Small businesses that meet the eligibility requirements can apply for reimbursement of up to 80 percent of qualified business expenses incurred between March-December 2020. Reimbursements for expenses may be awarded up to $10,000 for each month during that time period in which the business demonstrates a revenue loss of at least 30 percent.
Grants will be issued to reimburse qualified expenses up to $50,000 per company and will be issued in the order in which applications are received until funding is exhausted or until the program expires.
The following are eligibility requirements:
Registered Indiana Businesses
• Business must have been established prior to Oct. 1, 2019
• Business must be registered to operate in Indiana, except sole proprietors, and must be seeking reimbursement for expenses related only to their Indiana operations
• Must be in good standing with the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) or have a DOR-approved payment plan
Size
• Business must have had less than 75 full-time employees, or equivalent, as of Dec. 31, 2019
• Business must have been profitable and have had less than $5 million in revenue (Gross Receipts or Sales) in 2019; profitability is determined by EBITDA
Revenue Loss
• Businesses must demonstrate a monthly revenue loss of at least 30 percent compared to pre-COVID 2019 average monthly revenue; Calculated as 2019 Gross Receipts or Sales/number of months in operation in 2019.
To prepare the necessary information for the application, small businesses need the following documentation:
• Monthly Profit and Loss Statement (2019 and 2020).
• 2019 Federal Tax Returns (or Federal Form 1040 with all Schedules if sole proprietorship or home-based business).
• Copy of driver’s license or valid ID.
• Expense documentation for relevant expenses not previously covered by other federal programs in which you are seeking reimbursement: Copy of mortgage, rental, or lease agreement(s); mortgage, rental, or lease payments for real or personal property; copy of utility bills; or billing statements; receipt for safety improvements/PPE; proof of payroll expenses for wages paid to W2 employees only, and; proof of insurance premium payment and Certificate of Insurance (COI).
Visit https://backontrack.in.gov/2377.htm for detailed instruction on how to format and submit profit and loss statements; documentation requirements for submitting safety improvements/PPE expenses for reimbursement, and; eligible documentation for proof of payroll and insurance payments.