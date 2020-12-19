MONTICELLO — In between the adventures of maintaining law and order in White County, members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 123 like to be Christmas elves by participating in “Shop with a Cop.”
Since 2011, White County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dave Rozzi has been an active member of the program and continues to devote time to ensure children in White County have a good Christmas.
“In previous years, we were able to have lunch with Santa, then a parade of kids riding with cops in patrol cars to shop at Walmart,” Rozzi said. “But with COVID-19, we decided to do things differently.”
Instead of hosting children and their families, “Shop with a Cop” took place a little differently this year — with a drive-by delivery.
“Our schools provided the nominated families a sheet for clothing sizes and gift wishes, then the officers took the forms to get the gifts,” Rozzi said. “The FOP arranged for a safe location to store presents and arrange for distribution on another time,.”
Distribution took place Dec. 13. Seventy-five children received gifts for Christmas through “Shop with a Cop.”
In past years, FOP members usually raised funds for the project by hosting stag nights and earning proceeds from the Moefest concert. But with the pandemic and limits on gatherings, there was concern whether “Shop with a Cop” would be possible in 2020.
“We were given two significant donations from donors who wish to remain anonymous,” Rozzi said. “Those donations made it so we have the 2020 shopping completely paid for with donations.”
Meanwhile, no one knows what the future of the program holds. Families who receive assistance one year are not eligible for repeat assistance the next.
“We want to help our communities and let children know we are people they can trust,” Rozzi said.
Donations to the FOP can be sent to P.O.Box 356, Monticello, IN 47960.